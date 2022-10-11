Boulder, CO

Evermore Partners acquires flex/office property in Boulder

Margaret Jackson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1njugv_0iUrwuz000
(Courtesy of Evermore Partners)

By Margaret Jackson / NewsBreak Denver

(Boulder, Colo.) Evermore Partners has acquired a 33,296-square-foot office/flex building at 6707 Winchester Circle in Boulder.

“The acquisition of this property is another great step for our company, and its acquisition goals,” Evermore Founder and CEO Seth Wolkov said. “As long-term believers in the Boulder area, we’re confident that this type of product will have enduring demand and relevancy. The combination of modern office layout, recently built life-science lab space, and dock-door-equipped distribution space will appeal to many tenants over time and provide good downside protection.

The Evermore team has acquired more than $1 billion worth of assets through multiple economic cycles in all product types. It has specific experience with value-add and distressed and opportunistic investing.

The company’s goal of acquiring a $250 million real estate portfolio in the Rocky Mountain Region within five years will be accomplished with assets valued at between $5 million and $50 million.

Evermore focuses on markets located at the intersection of “Eds, Meds and Technology” that continue to experience above-average net migration, wage and employment growth, helping to drive investment returns. The company seeks double-digit total returns generated from a combination of current cash yield and capital appreciation.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Evermore Partners# Boulder flex office space

Comments / 0

Published by

I'm a Denver-based business writer with expertise in commercial and residential real estate as well as general business news.

Denver, CO
1818 followers

More from Margaret Jackson

Denver, CO

Just BE Kitchen dishes up gluten-free food at Holidaily taproom

(Courtesy of Just BE Kitchen) (Greenwood Village, Colo.) Gluten-free drinking and dining is debuting in Greewood Village as Just BE Kitchen and Holidaily Brewing Co. team up to open a restaurant and taproom.

Read full story
Fort Collins, CO

Fort Collins industrial property sells for $12.9 million

(Fort Collins, Colo.) Nectar Equities LLC paid $12.9 million for a four-building industrial complex in Fort Collins. The 73,170-square-foot Plum Tree Plaza, located at 2573,2579, 2601 and 2607 Midpoint Drive, was built in the late 1990s by WW Reynolds Cos. The property is 100% leased to four tenants and anchored by Larimer County government and life sciences company Indivior.

Read full story
Aurora, CO

Southlands enhances family-friendly experience with new play area for kids

(Aurora, Colo.) Kids have a new place to call their own at Southlands shopping center in Aurora. The new children’s play area — dubbed Cub Hub — features year-round turf and hills for children, giant musical chimes and ample seating for parents to relax as their children play.

Read full story
Denver, CO

Recuperative Care Center opens in downtown Denver

(Courtesy of Colorado Coalition for the Homeless) (Denver, Colo.) A mixed-use development serving the housing and healthcare needs of people experiencing homelessness opened Thursday.

Read full story
Greenwood Village, CO

Focus Property Group sells Greenwood Village office building for $15.7 million

(Greenwood Village, Colo.) A private investor paid $15.7 million for 5500 Greenwood, a 69,855-square-foot office building at 5500 Greenwood Plaza Blvd. in Greenwood Village. Built in 1974, the two-story building is fully leased to seven tenants, including Galloway & Co. and Enterprise Coworking.

Read full story
Denver, CO

Denver housing market heads toward equilibrium

(Breno Assis on Unsplash) (Denver, Colo.) With the changing season, Denver is heading toward a balanced housing market. A market with less than three months of inventory is considered a seller’s market, while a market with more than six months of inventory is considered a buyers market. That means that three to six months of inventory is a balanced market.

Read full story
1 comments
Denver, CO

Denver Fashion Week returns to new venue

The seven-day fashion week event Nov. 12-20 will showcase up-and-coming fashion trends enhanced by the work of hairstylists, makeup artists and models. This year’s event will be hosted at Sports Castle — a Non Plus Ultra Venue at 1000 Broadway. The building, with an Art Deco-inspired facade, original stained glass accent windows and turn-of-the-century interior details allows Denver Fashion Week to offer various experiences to attendees.

Read full story
Keystone, CO

Kindred Resort breaks ground on Keystone’s first ski-in, ski-out hotel

(Courtesy of OZ Architecture) (Keystone, Colo.) The Keystone Resort base area is getting its first ski-in, ski-out hotel and condominium building. Kindred Resort broke ground Monday just steps from the ski area’s gondola in River Run Village. The project will have a Rock Resorts-branded hotel with 107 rooms and 95 residences with one to four bedrooms.

Read full story
2 comments
Denver, CO

New CSU Spur partnership focuses on global food security

(Denver, Colo.) The CSU Spur campus in North Denver partnered with the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to host the North American Agricultural Advisory Network (NAAAN). NAAAN is a platform for North American nations to engage in a global dialogue on best practices for turning research findings into real-world agricultural innovations.

Read full story
1 comments
Denver, CO

Terminal Bar hosts beer festival kickoff party

(Courtesy of Terminal Bar) (Denver, Colo.) Terminal Bar at Denver Union Station is hosting a Rare Beers & Good Vibes pre-party from 6 to 9 p.m. on Oct. 5 to kick off the Great American Beer Festival.

Read full story
Denver, CO

Denver Labor puts $1 million back in workers' hands

(Courtesy of Denver Labor) (Denver, Colo.) Denver Labor has put more than $1 million back into the hands of workers who earned the city’s minimum wage or prevailing wage this year but were paid less than the law requires.

Read full story
Brighton, CO

New businesses join Brighton’s Palizzi Marketplace

Jan Rodriguez at Doughnut Social(Courtesy of CBRE) (Brighton, Colo.) Three new businesses call Palizzi Marketplace in Brighton home. The Doughnut Social is the brainchild of Jan Rodriguez and Youcef “Joe” Berkane. The store serves doughnuts, other pastries, kolaches, breakfast sandwiches, and coffee.

Read full story
Littleton, CO

Sephora celebrates Friday grand opening at Bowles Crossing

(Littleton, Colo.) Personal care and beauty product company Sephora celebrates its grand opening at Bowles Crossing Shopping Center from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday. The company will give away scratch cards and limited-edition tote bags during the event while supplies last. Prizes for the scratch cards are gift cards valued at $20, $50 and $100.

Read full story
Denver, CO

Non Plus Ultra adds The Brighton to Denver portfolio

(Courtesy of Non Plus Ultra) (Denver, Colo.) Venue operator Non Plus Ultra has added The Brighton in Denver’s RiNo neighborhood to its portfolio. With more than 75,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor space featuring 30-foot ceilings, The Brighton, at 3403 Brighton Blvd., can accommodate up to 5,000 guests or event builds of significant size.

Read full story
Denver, CO

Moderno Porcelain Works opens first Denver showroom

(Courtesy of Moderno Porcelain Works) (Denver, Colo.) Moderno Porcelain Works is opening its first Denver showroom on Oct. 12. The porcelain panel fabricator and installer’s 4,250-square-foot showroom will be open weekdays from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 11945 E. 49th Ave. The showroom will be filled with large-format porcelain slabs that are heat, stain, UV and scratch resistant.

Read full story
Denver, CO

Westbound & Down pops up in Denver’s Dairy Block

(Courtesy of Westbound & Down) (Denver, Colo.) Westbound & Down will hold a grand opening celebration for its popup location in Free Market at Dairy Block from 4 to 9 p.m. on Oct. 5.

Read full story
Denver, CO

Denver’s Golden Triangle to add 330 luxury apartments

(Courtesy of Trailbreak Partners) (Denver, Colo.) Trailbreak Partners plans to develop a 333-unit market-rate luxury apartment community at 808 N. Lincoln in Denver’s Golden Triangle neighborhood.

Read full story
3 comments
Denver, CO

CeeLo Green headlines Denver’s Recess Street Fest

(Jefferson Santos on Unsplash) (Denver, Colo.) Recess Beer Garden brings its annual street festival back with a bang this weekend with this year’s event featuring Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter CeeLo Green.

Read full story
Denver, CO

Audit finds Denver needs better monitoring for apps and online services

(Denver, Colo.) The city could better protect itself from hackers if it managed third-party information technology vendors more comprehensively and centrally, according to an audit out this month.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy