Denver Fashion Week returns to new venue

Photo by Yogendra Singh on Unsplash

By Margaret Jackson / NewsBreak Denver

(Denver, Colo.) Denver Fashion Week is back!

The seven-day fashion week event Nov. 12-20 will showcase up-and-coming fashion trends enhanced by the work of hairstylists, makeup artists and models.

This year’s event will be hosted at Sports Castle — a Non Plus Ultra Venue at 1000 Broadway. The building, with an Art Deco-inspired facade, original stained glass accent windows and turn-of-the-century interior details allows Denver Fashion Week to offer various experiences to attendees.

This season’s nonprofit partner is Dress For Success Denver, an organization that empowers women to achieve economic independence by providing a network of support, professional attire and the development tools to help them thrive at work and in life.

“Denver Fashion Week has made a number of enhancements to the fall 2022 show production, and we’re thrilled for the opportunity to showcase the incredible talent that’s included in this year’s lineup,” said Hailey Hodapp, producer of Denver Fashion Week. From a new venue to the addition of returning concepts like the Hair Show, Denver Fashion Week’s production will connect creatives from near and far to the city of Denver and give them the space to thrive in our incredible community on a national level.”