Terminal Bar hosts beer festival kickoff party

(Courtesy of Terminal Bar)

By Margaret Jackson / NewsBreak Denver

(Denver, Colo.) Terminal Bar at Denver Union Station is hosting a Rare Beers & Good Vibes pre-party from 6 to 9 p.m. on Oct. 5 to kick off the Great American Beer Festival.

The event, held on Terminal Bar’s patio, will celebrate America’s favorite beer festival with rare pours and limited-edition swag from Colorado’s favorite independent brewers, including:

4 Noses Brewing Co.

WeldWerks Brewing Co.

Outer Range Brewery

Wibby Brewing

Station 26 Brewing Co.

Crooked Stave Artisan Beer Project

Advanced registration is recommended on Eventbrite , with one lucky attendee who RSVPs online selected to win a $50 Denver Union Station gift card.

Terminal Bar pours a rotating selection of more than 30 Colorado craft beers from inside the original Union Station ticket office. It also serves a full lineup of cocktails and snacks on its outdoor patio overlooking Wynkoop Plaza.

Click here for more information on the Terminal Bar Great American Beer Festival party.

The Great American Beer Festival is an annual beer festival hosted by the Brewers Association in Denver. This year marks the event’s 40th year.

The event, slated for Oct. 6-8 at the Colorado Convention Center, features more than 2,000 beers from 500 breweries