Denver, CO

Terminal Bar hosts beer festival kickoff party

Margaret Jackson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WvgMU_0iGux7nS00
(Courtesy of Terminal Bar)

By Margaret Jackson / NewsBreak Denver

(Denver, Colo.) Terminal Bar at Denver Union Station is hosting a Rare Beers & Good Vibes pre-party from 6 to 9 p.m. on Oct. 5 to kick off the Great American Beer Festival.

The event, held on Terminal Bar’s patio, will celebrate America’s favorite beer festival with rare pours and limited-edition swag from Colorado’s favorite independent brewers, including:

  • 4 Noses Brewing Co.
  • WeldWerks Brewing Co.
  • Outer Range Brewery
  • Wibby Brewing
  • Station 26 Brewing Co.
  • Crooked Stave Artisan Beer Project

Advanced registration is recommended on Eventbrite, with one lucky attendee who RSVPs online selected to win a $50 Denver Union Station gift card.

Terminal Bar pours a rotating selection of more than 30 Colorado craft beers from inside the original Union Station ticket office. It also serves a full lineup of cocktails and snacks on its outdoor patio overlooking Wynkoop Plaza.

Click here for more information on the Terminal Bar Great American Beer Festival party.

The Great American Beer Festival is an annual beer festival hosted by the Brewers Association in Denver. This year marks the event’s 40th year.

The event, slated for Oct. 6-8 at the Colorado Convention Center, features more than 2,000 beers from 500 breweries

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Terminal Bar# Great American Beer Festival# Denver Union Station

Comments / 0

Published by

I'm a Denver-based business writer with expertise in commercial and residential real estate as well as general business news.

Denver, CO
1807 followers

More from Margaret Jackson

Keystone, CO

Kindred Resort breaks ground on Keystone’s first ski-in, ski-out hotel

(Courtesy of OZ Architecture) (Keystone, Colo.) The Keystone Resort base area is getting its first ski-in, ski-out hotel and condominium building. Kindred Resort broke ground Monday just steps from the ski area’s gondola in River Run Village. The project will have a Rock Resorts-branded hotel with 107 rooms and 95 residences with one to four bedrooms.

Read full story
2 comments
Denver, CO

New CSU Spur partnership focuses on global food security

(Denver, Colo.) The CSU Spur campus in North Denver partnered with the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to host the North American Agricultural Advisory Network (NAAAN). NAAAN is a platform for North American nations to engage in a global dialogue on best practices for turning research findings into real-world agricultural innovations.

Read full story
1 comments
Denver, CO

Denver Labor puts $1 million back in workers' hands

(Courtesy of Denver Labor) (Denver, Colo.) Denver Labor has put more than $1 million back into the hands of workers who earned the city’s minimum wage or prevailing wage this year but were paid less than the law requires.

Read full story
Brighton, CO

New businesses join Brighton’s Palizzi Marketplace

Jan Rodriguez at Doughnut Social(Courtesy of CBRE) (Brighton, Colo.) Three new businesses call Palizzi Marketplace in Brighton home. The Doughnut Social is the brainchild of Jan Rodriguez and Youcef “Joe” Berkane. The store serves doughnuts, other pastries, kolaches, breakfast sandwiches, and coffee.

Read full story
Littleton, CO

Sephora celebrates Friday grand opening at Bowles Crossing

(Littleton, Colo.) Personal care and beauty product company Sephora celebrates its grand opening at Bowles Crossing Shopping Center from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday. The company will give away scratch cards and limited-edition tote bags during the event while supplies last. Prizes for the scratch cards are gift cards valued at $20, $50 and $100.

Read full story
Denver, CO

Non Plus Ultra adds The Brighton to Denver portfolio

(Courtesy of Non Plus Ultra) (Denver, Colo.) Venue operator Non Plus Ultra has added The Brighton in Denver’s RiNo neighborhood to its portfolio. With more than 75,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor space featuring 30-foot ceilings, The Brighton, at 3403 Brighton Blvd., can accommodate up to 5,000 guests or event builds of significant size.

Read full story
Denver, CO

Moderno Porcelain Works opens first Denver showroom

(Courtesy of Moderno Porcelain Works) (Denver, Colo.) Moderno Porcelain Works is opening its first Denver showroom on Oct. 12. The porcelain panel fabricator and installer’s 4,250-square-foot showroom will be open weekdays from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 11945 E. 49th Ave. The showroom will be filled with large-format porcelain slabs that are heat, stain, UV and scratch resistant.

Read full story
Denver, CO

Westbound & Down pops up in Denver’s Dairy Block

(Courtesy of Westbound & Down) (Denver, Colo.) Westbound & Down will hold a grand opening celebration for its popup location in Free Market at Dairy Block from 4 to 9 p.m. on Oct. 5.

Read full story
Denver, CO

Denver’s Golden Triangle to add 330 luxury apartments

(Courtesy of Trailbreak Partners) (Denver, Colo.) Trailbreak Partners plans to develop a 333-unit market-rate luxury apartment community at 808 N. Lincoln in Denver’s Golden Triangle neighborhood.

Read full story
3 comments
Denver, CO

CeeLo Green headlines Denver’s Recess Street Fest

(Jefferson Santos on Unsplash) (Denver, Colo.) Recess Beer Garden brings its annual street festival back with a bang this weekend with this year’s event featuring Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter CeeLo Green.

Read full story
Denver, CO

Audit finds Denver needs better monitoring for apps and online services

(Denver, Colo.) The city could better protect itself from hackers if it managed third-party information technology vendors more comprehensively and centrally, according to an audit out this month.

Read full story
Denver, CO

Metro Denver HBA members provide discounts, rebates for Marshall Fire victims

(immo RENOVATION on Unsplash) (Superior, Colo.) The Home Builders Association of Metro Denver’s Marshall Fire Task Force is working with its members to provide discounts and rebates to fire victims as they rebuild their homes and businesses in Boulder County, Louisville and Superior.

Read full story
Denver, CO

Can’d Aid volunteers build 65 skateboards for Denver students

(Courtesy of Can’d Aid) (Denver, Colo.) Longmont-based nonprofit Can’d Aid and volunteers will build 65 skateboards to distribute to fifth-grade students at University Prep Arapahoe in Denver and A Precious Child, which works with youth in Colorado’s foster-care system.

Read full story
1 comments
Denver, CO

Denver families in need get emergency inflation relief

(Maria Lin Kim on Unsplash) (Denver, Colo.) Denver will provide grocery store gift cards to up to 4,000 individuals and families experiencing food insecurity resulting from the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and inflation.

Read full story
6 comments
Denver, CO

Denver’s medical office market is nation’s ninth largest

(Abby Anaday on Unsplash) (Denver, Colo.) Denver ranks as the ninth-largest medical office market in the U.S., according to a report from 42 Floors. The metro area’s inventory of 292 medical office buildings totals 19.7 million square feet. About 2.4 million square feet of medical office space was added to the market over the last 10 years — a 14% growth compared to 2012.

Read full story
Colorado State

Colorado 4th-best place to work in tech

(Christina @ wocintechchat.com on Unsplash) (Denver, Colo.) Colorado is the fourth-best place in the country to work in tech, according to a new study. Document management company SmallPDF analyzed data such as salaries, employment rates and vacancies in the tech field across every state to compile the ranking.

Read full story
1 comments
Colorado State

PharmaCann to acquire The Clinic dispensaries

(manish panghal on Unsplash) (Denver, Colo.) Four dispensaries under The Clinic's name will likely be rebranded to LivWell when PharmaCann Inc., one of the country’s largest privately held, vertically integrated cannabis companies, acquires it.

Read full story
Denver, CO

Celebrity chef dinner at Urban Farmer benefits No Kid Hungry

(Sebastian Coman Photography on Unsplash) (Denver, Colo.) Enjoy a six-course dinner and wine pairings at Urban Farmer as Executive Chef Ryan Rau joins five other top chefs for an event with all proceeds benefiting No Kid Hungry.

Read full story
1 comments
Denver, CO

Denver’s gym memberships are 6th-most expensive in nation

(Danielle Cerullo on Unsplash) (Denver, Colo.) Colorado is ranked the fittest state in the nation — a status the state’s maintained for over a decade, according to Exercise.com.

Read full story
4 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy