New businesses join Brighton’s Palizzi Marketplace

Jan Rodriguez at Doughnut Social (Courtesy of CBRE)

By Margaret Jackson / NewsBreak Denver

(Brighton, Colo.) Three new businesses call Palizzi Marketplace in Brighton home.

The Doughnut Social is the brainchild of Jan Rodriguez and Youcef “Joe” Berkane. The store serves doughnuts, other pastries, kolaches, breakfast sandwiches, and coffee.

“We are blessed and honored to be a part of the Brighton community, and we are overwhelmed with all of the support our shop has received,” Rodriguez said.

Premier Martial Arts, a national company, offers martial arts training for kids and adults. The Brighton location will be the company’s 13th in Colorado and open this fall.

The U.S. Army will open a recruitment office at the shopping center this fall.

“These leases are just the latest example of how retail activity is picking up across metro Denver,” said Molly Bayer, a retail specialist with CBRE who represented shopping center owner Westwood Financial in marketing the property. “They will be a strong complement to Palizzi Marketplace, which is already a daily retail destination for many in the Brighton community.”

The metro Denver retail market posted its fifth consecutive quarter of positive absorption in the second quarter, according to CBRE research. The northeast submarket, where Brighton is located, has seen 69,754 square feet of positive net absorption this year. Absorption is a measure of net move-ins and move-outs.