Sephora celebrates Friday grand opening at Bowles Crossing

(Courtesy of Sephora)

By Margaret Jackson / NewsBreak Denver

(Littleton, Colo.) Personal care and beauty product company Sephora celebrates its grand opening at Bowles Crossing Shopping Center from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday.

The company will give away scratch cards and limited-edition tote bags during the event while supplies last. Prizes for the scratch cards are gift cards valued at $20, $50 and $100.

Since its debut in North America more than 20 years ago, Sephora has been a leader in prestige omni-retail with the mission of creating an inviting beauty shopping experience.

In recent years, consumers have spent more of their disposable income on cosmetics than in the past. The typical consumer spends an average of $199 per year on beauty products, with skin care products such as facial cleansers among the top cosmetic products sold, according to Statista.

Owned by LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton, Sephora offers thousands of products from more than 340 brands. It operates more than 2,700 stores in 35 countries, including more than 500 in the Americas.

Bowles Crossing, 5746 S. Wadsworth Blvd. in Littleton, is a 450,000-square-foot shopping center with restaurants, retail and entertainment. Tenants include AMC Theatres, DSW, First Watch, Trader Joe’s and Longhorn Steakhouse.