Non Plus Ultra adds The Brighton to Denver portfolio

(Courtesy of Non Plus Ultra)

By Margaret Jackson / NewsBreak Denver

(Denver, Colo.) Venue operator Non Plus Ultra has added The Brighton in Denver’s RiNo neighborhood to its portfolio.

With more than 75,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor space featuring 30-foot ceilings, The Brighton, at 3403 Brighton Blvd., can accommodate up to 5,000 guests or event builds of significant size.

Non Plus Ultra transformed the former The Great Divide bottling plant into a venue for corporate events, galas, exhibitions, product launches, holiday parties and immersive experiences.

“The cultural scene that is Denver’s RiNo district sets an amazing stage for this spectacular space,” according to Non Plus Ultra. “

Non Plus Ultra activates iconic, architecturally significant real estate properties as public, private and immersive event venues. It manages properties on a bridge or permanent basis and helps property owners and developers maximize their return on investment by generating incremental income and by building community awareness and support for the properties and projects.

Non Plus Ultra works with event producers, giving them access to iconic venues and unique spaces.

Last spring, Non Plus Ultra hosted The Art of Banksy at Sports Castle. It also partnered with Gart Properties to activate several open spaces at the Denver Pavilions with unique immersive experiences, including The Little Mermaid Cocktail Experience and Verse: Art of The Future.

Non Plus Ultra also is working with the Downtown Denver Partnership to revitalize the 16th Street Mall, spearheading the relaunch of the Museum for Black Girls and supporting the creators through the permitting and building process.