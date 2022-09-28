Moderno Porcelain Works opens first Denver showroom

(Courtesy of Moderno Porcelain Works)

By Margaret Jackson / NewsBreak Denver

(Denver, Colo.) Moderno Porcelain Works is opening its first Denver showroom on Oct. 12.

The porcelain panel fabricator and installer’s 4,250-square-foot showroom will be open weekdays from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 11945 E. 49th Ave. The showroom will be filled with large-format porcelain slabs that are heat, stain, UV and scratch resistant.

“We are very excited to celebrate the grand opening of our 13th showroom and fabrication shop in the United States, the first in Colorado, with more to come,” Moderno CEO Roberto Contreras said. “With the right methods, porcelain is a game changer in design.

“It is versatile and durable in nearly every application, but there has been a lack of knowledge in its fabrication. That is why we launched Moderno, which is exclusively dedicated to the fabrication and installation of large-format porcelain.”

Moderna’s innovative technology and proprietary installation methods have improved the use of porcelain applications. The in-house craftsmen can fabricate and install large porcelain shower walls, bathroom vanities, kitchen countertops, flooring, interior and exterior wall cladding and fireplace surrounds.

Because porcelain is fabricated, it’s easy to vein match, book match and cover large surfaces without seams. It’s also made of natural, recyclable products.

“There are endless possibilities with porcelain,” said Roberto Zamora, the showroom’s general manager. Its size, weight and durability allow it to be applied in various applications.”