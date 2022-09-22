Denver’s Golden Triangle to add 330 luxury apartments

(Courtesy of Trailbreak Partners)

By Margaret Jackson / NewsBreak Denver

(Denver, Colo.) Trailbreak Partners plans to develop a 333-unit market-rate luxury apartment community at 808 N. Lincoln in Denver’s Golden Triangle neighborhood.

The 18-story building will studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments ranging in size from 500 square feet to 1,200 square feet. Amenities will include a rooftop terrace and lounge with mountain views, an elevated pool deck and sun lounge, a fitness center, meeting and workspaces, resident lounges and a 324-stall parking garage. The project also includes 5,000 square feet of ground-floor commercial space.

“Eighth and Lincoln offers an incredible location at the confluence of the Golden Triangle and Capitol Hill neighborhoods and will allow for spectacular views of the Front Range to the west,” said Doug Elenowitz, principal of Trailbreak Partners. “We’re designing a building that not only nods to the historic neighborhood around us but brings in the creative elements of the museum district to the north.”

The building’s mass is stepped to maintain a human scale along the primary streets while growing in height to the north as it gets closer to downtown. The project’s concept plan has been submitted to Denver and will be presented to the Design Advisory Board next month.

“Golden Triangle is Denver’s hub for arts and culture with numerous galleries, museums, historic Victorian homes and some of the best restaurants in town, and we are excited to bring more residential options to the area,” said Dave Bacon, Trailbreak’s director of development.