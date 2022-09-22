Denver, CO

Denver’s Golden Triangle to add 330 luxury apartments

Margaret Jackson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m486L_0i676J4U00
(Courtesy of Trailbreak Partners)

By Margaret Jackson / NewsBreak Denver

(Denver, Colo.) Trailbreak Partners plans to develop a 333-unit market-rate luxury apartment community at 808 N. Lincoln in Denver’s Golden Triangle neighborhood.

The 18-story building will studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments ranging in size from 500 square feet to 1,200 square feet. Amenities will include a rooftop terrace and lounge with mountain views, an elevated pool deck and sun lounge, a fitness center, meeting and workspaces, resident lounges and a 324-stall parking garage. The project also includes 5,000 square feet of ground-floor commercial space.

“Eighth and Lincoln offers an incredible location at the confluence of the Golden Triangle and Capitol Hill neighborhoods and will allow for spectacular views of the Front Range to the west,” said Doug Elenowitz, principal of Trailbreak Partners. “We’re designing a building that not only nods to the historic neighborhood around us but brings in the creative elements of the museum district to the north.”

The building’s mass is stepped to maintain a human scale along the primary streets while growing in height to the north as it gets closer to downtown. The project’s concept plan has been submitted to Denver and will be presented to the Design Advisory Board next month.

“Golden Triangle is Denver’s hub for arts and culture with numerous galleries, museums, historic Victorian homes and some of the best restaurants in town, and we are excited to bring more residential options to the area,” said Dave Bacon, Trailbreak’s director of development.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Golden Triangle# Trailbreak Partners# luxury apartments

Comments / 2

Published by

I'm a Denver-based business writer with expertise in commercial and residential real estate as well as general business news.

Denver, CO
1803 followers

More from Margaret Jackson

Denver, CO

Westbound & Down pops up in Denver’s Dairy Block

(Courtesy of Westbound & Down) (Denver, Colo.) Westbound & Down will hold a grand opening celebration for its popup location in Free Market at Dairy Block from 4 to 9 p.m. on Oct. 5.

Read full story
Denver, CO

CeeLo Green headlines Denver’s Recess Street Fest

(Jefferson Santos on Unsplash) (Denver, Colo.) Recess Beer Garden brings its annual street festival back with a bang this weekend with this year’s event featuring Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter CeeLo Green.

Read full story
Denver, CO

Audit finds Denver needs better monitoring for apps and online services

(Denver, Colo.) The city could better protect itself from hackers if it managed third-party information technology vendors more comprehensively and centrally, according to an audit out this month.

Read full story
Denver, CO

Metro Denver HBA members provide discounts, rebates for Marshall Fire victims

(immo RENOVATION on Unsplash) (Superior, Colo.) The Home Builders Association of Metro Denver’s Marshall Fire Task Force is working with its members to provide discounts and rebates to fire victims as they rebuild their homes and businesses in Boulder County, Louisville and Superior.

Read full story
Denver, CO

Can’d Aid volunteers build 65 skateboards for Denver students

(Courtesy of Can’d Aid) (Denver, Colo.) Longmont-based nonprofit Can’d Aid and volunteers will build 65 skateboards to distribute to fifth-grade students at University Prep Arapahoe in Denver and A Precious Child, which works with youth in Colorado’s foster-care system.

Read full story
1 comments
Denver, CO

Denver families in need get emergency inflation relief

(Maria Lin Kim on Unsplash) (Denver, Colo.) Denver will provide grocery store gift cards to up to 4,000 individuals and families experiencing food insecurity resulting from the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and inflation.

Read full story
6 comments
Denver, CO

Denver’s medical office market is nation’s ninth largest

(Abby Anaday on Unsplash) (Denver, Colo.) Denver ranks as the ninth-largest medical office market in the U.S., according to a report from 42 Floors. The metro area’s inventory of 292 medical office buildings totals 19.7 million square feet. About 2.4 million square feet of medical office space was added to the market over the last 10 years — a 14% growth compared to 2012.

Read full story
Colorado State

Colorado 4th-best place to work in tech

(Christina @ wocintechchat.com on Unsplash) (Denver, Colo.) Colorado is the fourth-best place in the country to work in tech, according to a new study. Document management company SmallPDF analyzed data such as salaries, employment rates and vacancies in the tech field across every state to compile the ranking.

Read full story
1 comments
Colorado State

PharmaCann to acquire The Clinic dispensaries

(manish panghal on Unsplash) (Denver, Colo.) Four dispensaries under The Clinic's name will likely be rebranded to LivWell when PharmaCann Inc., one of the country’s largest privately held, vertically integrated cannabis companies, acquires it.

Read full story
Denver, CO

Celebrity chef dinner at Urban Farmer benefits No Kid Hungry

(Sebastian Coman Photography on Unsplash) (Denver, Colo.) Enjoy a six-course dinner and wine pairings at Urban Farmer as Executive Chef Ryan Rau joins five other top chefs for an event with all proceeds benefiting No Kid Hungry.

Read full story
1 comments
Denver, CO

Denver’s gym memberships are 6th-most expensive in nation

(Danielle Cerullo on Unsplash) (Denver, Colo.) Colorado is ranked the fittest state in the nation — a status the state’s maintained for over a decade, according to Exercise.com.

Read full story
4 comments
Colorado State

New program offers free construction training for Colorado residents

(Denver, Colo.) The Colorado Contractors Association (CCA) has launched an entry-level construction training program for Colorado residents who want to enter the industry. The Civil Construction Academy will start Oct. 10. The free six-week program includes online and in-person training for construction projects that don’t involve buildings and concludes with a hiring fair.

Read full story
10 comments
Colorado State

Colorado gets more than $1 million in Medicaid fraud settlement

(Volodymyr Hryshchenko on Unsplash) Colorado will receive more than $1 million after an optical lens company paid providers kickbacks to refer patients to the company, resulting in false claims made to the Colorado Medicaid program.

Read full story
4 comments
Denver, CO

Swallow Hill names new CEO

(Courtesy of Swallow Hill Music) (Denver, Colo.) Swallow Hill Music has named a new president and chief executive officer to succeed Paul Lhevine, who left the organization in November.

Read full story
Denver, CO

Market cooldown? Number of Denver homes for sale jumps, but prices don’t drop

(Tierra Mallorca on Unsplash) (Denver, Colo.) Bidding wars and offers over asking price may become a thing of the past as the inventory of homes for sale in Denver increases. A new NerdWallet report found that the number of homes for sale in metro Denver increased 126% in the second quarter compared to the first quarter of this year. In the second quarter, there were an average of 3,492 listings.

Read full story
Aurora, CO

Wine Walk returns to Southlands in Aurora

(Kelsey Knight on Unsplash) (Aurora, Colo.) Say farewell to summer while sipping wine, shopping and enjoying the smooth jazz sounds of Dotsero at Southlands shopping center in Aurora.

Read full story
Denver, CO

Denver considers landmark designation for Livestock Exchange Building

(Courtesy of Historic Denver) (Denver, Colo.) The Denver Landmark Commission next month will review the Livestock Exchange Building — the oldest structure on the National Western Stock Show site — to determine whether it should be designated as a local landmark.

Read full story
Denver, CO

New ice cream shop opens on Larimer Square next week

(Courtney Cook on Unsplash) (Denver, Colo.) Kraft Macaroni & Cheese ice cream? Yep! Grey Poupon-flavored frozen treats? You bet!. After opening its first Colorado store in Boulder in early August, Van Leeuwen Ice Cream will open a second store in the Centennial State on Sept. 15 in Larimer Square. The shop will offer $1 scoops for select hours that day to celebrate the grand opening.

Read full story
Denver, CO

Co-warehousing concept comes to Denver

(Courtesy of Archeon Group) (Denver, Colo.) By now, most people are familiar with co-working office space, and warehouse space will get the same treatment under a new concept offered by FlexHQ.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy