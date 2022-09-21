CeeLo Green headlines Denver’s Recess Street Fest

(Jefferson Santos on Unsplash)

By Margaret Jackson / NewsBreak Denver

(Denver, Colo.) Recess Beer Garden brings its annual street festival back with a bang this weekend with this year’s event featuring Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter CeeLo Green.

After a two-year hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Recess owners William Frankland and Owen Olson brings back the event as Recess Street Fest , which will be held Sept. 23-25 along Erie Street between West 32nd Avenue and 17th Street in front of Recess Beer Garden.

Recess Street Fest, formerly known as Field Day, will feature live music, local vendors, food trucks, beer and cocktails and a kid zone with a bouncy castle and face painters.

“A lot of the guys who helped us build this place were big into festivals,” Olson said. “We always like to do fun and unique things and keep things fresh, so we started doing Field Day — the street is easy to shut off.”

In addition to Green, bands featured at the event include G. Love & Special Sauce, The Railbenders, Otis Taylor and Hazel Miller.

Vendors and food trucks include The Well Pizza and Bar, Downtown Fingers Food Truck, Lady in the Wild and Ms. Porky’s SmokNQue.