Metro Denver HBA members provide discounts, rebates for Marshall Fire victims

(immo RENOVATION on Unsplash)

By Margaret Jackson / NewsBreak Denver

(Superior, Colo.) The Home Builders Association of Metro Denver’s Marshall Fire Task Force is working with its members to provide discounts and rebates to fire victims as they rebuild their homes and businesses in Boulder County, Louisville and Superior.

The HBA maintains a list of available discounts and rebates as part of its Marshall Fire Resources site.

“We understand that rebuilding can be a difficult and financially stressful process for many of the Marshall Fire victims,” said Joe Womack, CEO of Fireplace Warehouse ETC and co-chair of the task force’s Manufacturers and Suppliers subcommittee.

“We knew early on that for many homeowners and businesses that building products have changed, and they would have to review a lot of new choices for appliances, heating, windows and many other products. By assembling these rebates and discounts, we can help those victims find exceptional products while saving them some money.”

All companies offering rebates and discounts are HBA members or recognized partners of the HBA, including Xcel Energy and the state. The companies providing resources include Anderson Windows through Builders Supply, Fireplace Warehouse, Furniture Row, ListenUp, Living in Place Institute, Mountain High Appliance, Pella Windows, Signature Stone, Superior Architects and U.S. Building Supply.