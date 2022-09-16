Can’d Aid volunteers build 65 skateboards for Denver students

(Courtesy of Can’d Aid)

By Margaret Jackson / NewsBreak Denver

(Denver, Colo.) Longmont-based nonprofit Can’d Aid and volunteers will build 65 skateboards to distribute to fifth-grade students at University Prep Arapahoe in Denver and A Precious Child, which works with youth in Colorado’s foster-care system.

The skateboard build will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Oskar BluesGrill and Brew at 1624 Market Street in Denver.

The skateboard donation will occur from 1:45 to 2:45 p.m. at University Prep Arapahoe at 2409 Arapahoe St. in Denver.

Can’d Aid, founded nine years ago by Oskar Blues Founder Dale Katechis, started as a relief effort for the Lyons flood victims and has grown into a national movement promoting sustainability, music and the arts, and healthy outlets for children.

Children average seven hours of screen time per day, and only 1 in 5 gets the recommended amount of exercise daily. Through Its Threads + Trails program, Can’d Aid helps combat these troubling statistics.

Can’d Aid has donated more than 2,000 bikes and skateboards nationally to students in the past year.

Can’d Aid rallies volunteers from all walks of life to build thriving communities. Through its integrated approach, the nonprofit distributes water, increases opportunities for underserved youth to experience music, arts and the outdoors, and provides healthy and active outlets for at-risk children across the country.