Denver, CO

Denver’s medical office market is nation’s ninth largest

Margaret Jackson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yHk64_0hu2dRwn00
(Abby Anaday on Unsplash)

By Margaret Jackson / NewsBreak Denver

(Denver, Colo.) Denver ranks as the ninth-largest medical office market in the U.S., according to a report from 42 Floors.

The metro area’s inventory of 292 medical office buildings totals 19.7 million square feet. About 2.4 million square feet of medical office space was added to the market over the last 10 years — a 14% growth compared to 2012.

Overall, the U.S.'s top 25 medical office space markets grew 13% since 2012, adding more than 52.7 million square feet.

The 293,000-square-foot Denver Health outpatient medical center completed in 2021 was the third-largest nationwide project.

The Denver medical office market has experienced increases in development activity with more than 142,000 square feet under construction at the end of June, according to a report from CBRE. While this marks a 79.2% increase for the second half of last year, the construction pipeline remains below historical levels.

Four properties broke ground in the first half of 2022, most notably SCL Health’s 130,000-square-foot building in Wheat Ridge, which is 100% leased. The property is part of the new Lutheran Medical Campus being built on the Clear Creek Crossing mixed-use development.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Denver medical office building# Lutheran Medical Campus# SCL Health

Comments / 0

Published by

I'm a Denver-based business writer with expertise in commercial and residential real estate as well as general business news.

Denver, CO
1784 followers

More from Margaret Jackson

Denver, CO

Can’d Aid volunteers build 65 skateboards for Denver students

(Courtesy of Can’d Aid) (Denver, Colo.) Longmont-based nonprofit Can’d Aid and volunteers will build 65 skateboards to distribute to fifth-grade students at University Prep Arapahoe in Denver and A Precious Child, which works with youth in Colorado’s foster-care system.

Read full story
Denver, CO

Denver families in need get emergency inflation relief

(Maria Lin Kim on Unsplash) (Denver, Colo.) Denver will provide grocery store gift cards to up to 4,000 individuals and families experiencing food insecurity resulting from the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and inflation.

Read full story
5 comments
Colorado State

Colorado 4th-best place to work in tech

(Christina @ wocintechchat.com on Unsplash) (Denver, Colo.) Colorado is the fourth-best place in the country to work in tech, according to a new study. Document management company SmallPDF analyzed data such as salaries, employment rates and vacancies in the tech field across every state to compile the ranking.

Read full story
1 comments
Colorado State

PharmaCann to acquire The Clinic dispensaries

(manish panghal on Unsplash) (Denver, Colo.) Four dispensaries under The Clinic's name will likely be rebranded to LivWell when PharmaCann Inc., one of the country’s largest privately held, vertically integrated cannabis companies, acquires it.

Read full story
Denver, CO

Celebrity chef dinner at Urban Farmer benefits No Kid Hungry

(Sebastian Coman Photography on Unsplash) (Denver, Colo.) Enjoy a six-course dinner and wine pairings at Urban Farmer as Executive Chef Ryan Rau joins five other top chefs for an event with all proceeds benefiting No Kid Hungry.

Read full story
1 comments
Denver, CO

Denver’s gym memberships are 6th-most expensive in nation

(Danielle Cerullo on Unsplash) (Denver, Colo.) Colorado is ranked the fittest state in the nation — a status the state’s maintained for over a decade, according to Exercise.com.

Read full story
3 comments
Colorado State

New program offers free construction training for Colorado residents

(Denver, Colo.) The Colorado Contractors Association (CCA) has launched an entry-level construction training program for Colorado residents who want to enter the industry. The Civil Construction Academy will start Oct. 10. The free six-week program includes online and in-person training for construction projects that don’t involve buildings and concludes with a hiring fair.

Read full story
10 comments
Colorado State

Colorado gets more than $1 million in Medicaid fraud settlement

(Volodymyr Hryshchenko on Unsplash) Colorado will receive more than $1 million after an optical lens company paid providers kickbacks to refer patients to the company, resulting in false claims made to the Colorado Medicaid program.

Read full story
4 comments
Denver, CO

Swallow Hill names new CEO

(Courtesy of Swallow Hill Music) (Denver, Colo.) Swallow Hill Music has named a new president and chief executive officer to succeed Paul Lhevine, who left the organization in November.

Read full story
Denver, CO

Market cooldown? Number of Denver homes for sale jumps, but prices don’t drop

(Tierra Mallorca on Unsplash) (Denver, Colo.) Bidding wars and offers over asking price may become a thing of the past as the inventory of homes for sale in Denver increases. A new NerdWallet report found that the number of homes for sale in metro Denver increased 126% in the second quarter compared to the first quarter of this year. In the second quarter, there were an average of 3,492 listings.

Read full story
Aurora, CO

Wine Walk returns to Southlands in Aurora

(Kelsey Knight on Unsplash) (Aurora, Colo.) Say farewell to summer while sipping wine, shopping and enjoying the smooth jazz sounds of Dotsero at Southlands shopping center in Aurora.

Read full story
Denver, CO

Denver considers landmark designation for Livestock Exchange Building

(Courtesy of Historic Denver) (Denver, Colo.) The Denver Landmark Commission next month will review the Livestock Exchange Building — the oldest structure on the National Western Stock Show site — to determine whether it should be designated as a local landmark.

Read full story
Denver, CO

New ice cream shop opens on Larimer Square next week

(Courtney Cook on Unsplash) (Denver, Colo.) Kraft Macaroni & Cheese ice cream? Yep! Grey Poupon-flavored frozen treats? You bet!. After opening its first Colorado store in Boulder in early August, Van Leeuwen Ice Cream will open a second store in the Centennial State on Sept. 15 in Larimer Square. The shop will offer $1 scoops for select hours that day to celebrate the grand opening.

Read full story
Denver, CO

Co-warehousing concept comes to Denver

(Courtesy of Archeon Group) (Denver, Colo.) By now, most people are familiar with co-working office space, and warehouse space will get the same treatment under a new concept offered by FlexHQ.

Read full story
Colorado Springs, CO

Johns Hopkins, cannabis advocacy group discover medical marijuana health benefits

(Stephen Cobb on Unsplash) (Colorado Springs, Colo.) Medical cannabis helps mitigate neurological disorders and pain-related ailments, according to a recent study conducted by nonprofit advocacy organization Realm of Caring and researchers at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine.

Read full story
1 comments
Denver, CO

Bowls by KO joins the Avanti Food & Beverage Denver lineup

(Courtesy of Bowls by KO) (Denver, Colo.) Bowls by KO will open Sept. 7 in the former Bistro Georgette space at Avanti Food & Beverage. Bowls by KO started as a meal delivery service in 2019 and expanded into a food truck and full-service catering business.

Read full story
Superior, CO

Speculative life sciences development underway in Superior

(Courtesy of Perkins & Will) (Superior, Colo.) A $280 million life sciences project in Superior will break ground early next year. Initial plans call for three office and laboratory buildings ranging from 85,000 square feet to 150,000 square feet and a fourth building with ground-floor retail, amenities and structured parking.

Read full story
Denver, CO

Denver launches Business Navigator Program with federal money

(John Schnobrich on Unsplash) (Denver, Colo.) Denver has a new program to provide one-on-one support for small businesses. Funded with $600,000 from Denver’s federal American Recovery Plan Act dollars, the Business Navigator Program will use local nonprofits to provide technical assistance, information sharing on topics such as co-op development and employee ownership strategies and financial support to small businesses in the city’s hardest to reach communities.

Read full story
1 comments
Colorado State

Colorado 12th hardest-working state in the nation

(Annie Spratt on Unsplash) Colorado ranks No. 12 on WalletHub’s list of hardest working states, but that doesn’t mean workers in the Centennial State don’t make time for fun.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy