Colorado 4th-best place to work in tech

(Christina @ wocintechchat.com on Unsplash)

By Margaret Jackson / NewsBreak Denver

(Denver, Colo.) Colorado is the fourth-best place in the country to work in tech, according to a new study.

Document management company SmallPDF analyzed data such as salaries, employment rates and vacancies in the tech field across every state to compile the ranking.

The study found that the average tech salary in Colorado is $104,210 annually and 46.08 tech jobs per 1,000 workers. It also found that there were 75.01 tech vacancies per 100,000 people at the time of the study.

States ranking ahead of Colorado include Virginia, Maryland and Washington. Mississippi is the worst state to work in tech.

The “State of the Tech Workforce” report from CompTIA, a nonprofit association for the tech industry and workforce, showed that Colorado added more than 3,600 technology workers in 2021, the seventh-highest total among the 44 states to record tech job growth.

The report projected a 3.1% growth rate for 2022 — more than 7,400 new jobs. Positions in software development, programming, web development, quality assurance, database, data science and computer science were expected to see the most hiring activity.

Between 2022 and 2032, tech employment is projected to increase by 22%, adding about 33,000 net new jobs.

More than 236,000 people work in tech-related jobs in Colorado, the 14th highest total in the U.S. Tech workers account for 8.3% of the total workforce, the fifth-highest concentration in the country.