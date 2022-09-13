PharmaCann to acquire The Clinic dispensaries

(manish panghal on Unsplash)

By Margaret Jackson / NewsBreak Denver

(Denver, Colo.) Four dispensaries under The Clinic's name will likely be rebranded to LivWell when PharmaCann Inc., one of the country’s largest privately held, vertically integrated cannabis companies, acquires it.

When the acquisition is complete, LivWell will have the largest presence in Colorado, with 26 dispensaries.

“PharmaCann’s acquisition of The Clinic’s dispensaries expands our presence in Colorado, bolstering the LivWell brand’s prominence as a locally renowned cannabis brand in the state with strong ties to local communities,” said Brett Novey, CEO of PharmaCann. “We look forward to continuing to bring our world-class cannabis products to the patients and customers of Colorado’s largest dispensary footprint.”

Upon completion of the planned acquisition, PharmaCann’s operations will include 26 LivWell dispensaries in Colorado. PharmaCann operates 55 dispensaries and nine cultivation and production facilities across eight states.

“When we started LivWell 13 years ago this October, we never imagined becoming part of one of the largest and most admired cannabis companies in Colorado, let alone the nation,” said Chris Mapson, PharmaCann’s vice president of marketing. “Joining the PharmaCann family and continuing to grow the LivWell brand through acquisitions solidifies LivWel as the largest brand in Colorado and one of the most recognizable and respected brands in the U.S.”

The deal is subject to state and local regulatory approvals.