Celebrity chef dinner at Urban Farmer benefits No Kid Hungry

(Sebastian Coman Photography on Unsplash)

By Margaret Jackson / NewsBreak Denver

(Denver, Colo.) Enjoy a six-course dinner and wine pairings at Urban Farmer as Executive Chef Ryan Rau joins five other top chefs for an event with all proceeds benefiting No Kid Hungry.

Guest chefs for the dinner to be held Sept. 18 include Taylor Stark from The Wolf’s Tailor; Derek Simcik, director of culinary for Sage Restaurant Concepts and Chopped 420 Champion; Byron Gomez of Top Chef season 18; Zoi Antonitsas, Top Chef season 4 and Food & Wine Best New Chef for 2015; and Jonathan Brooks, Food & Wine Best New Chef in 2015.

The menu features dishes crafted by each chef, including:

Heart of Palm Ceviche, complete with passionfruit vinaigrette, sopa negra and edible flowers by Gomez

Psimeno Arni Dolmades, featuring grilled Colorado lamb-stuffed grape leaves, pickled currants, smoked yogurt and herb oil by Antonitsas

Crispy Brussels, topped with fish sauce caramel, lime mayonnaise, pickled chilis and chewy onions by Brooks

Vietnamese Curry, made with dry storage baguette, estorra farms harvest and house-cultured butter by Stark

Stuffed Peking Quali, served with khao soi, wagyu fried rice and cucumber by Rau

Whole Rabbit, complete with hind leg, rillette, loin, basil, beet and whole-grain mustard rabbit glace by Simcik

The dinner is part of Sage Restaurant Concepts’ Hungry to Help program, which supports No Kid Hungry and its mission to end childhood hunger in America. For every $1 donated, a child is connected with 10 meals.