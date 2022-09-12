Celebrity chef dinner at Urban Farmer benefits No Kid Hungry

By Margaret Jackson / NewsBreak Denver
(Denver, Colo.) Enjoy a six-course dinner and wine pairings at Urban Farmer as Executive Chef Ryan Rau joins five other top chefs for an event with all proceeds benefiting No Kid Hungry.
Guest chefs for the dinner to be held Sept. 18 include Taylor Stark from The Wolf’s Tailor; Derek Simcik, director of culinary for Sage Restaurant Concepts and Chopped 420 Champion; Byron Gomez of Top Chef season 18; Zoi Antonitsas, Top Chef season 4 and Food & Wine Best New Chef for 2015; and Jonathan Brooks, Food & Wine Best New Chef in 2015.
The menu features dishes crafted by each chef, including:
- Heart of Palm Ceviche, complete with passionfruit vinaigrette, sopa negra and edible flowers by Gomez
- Psimeno Arni Dolmades, featuring grilled Colorado lamb-stuffed grape leaves, pickled currants, smoked yogurt and herb oil by Antonitsas
- Crispy Brussels, topped with fish sauce caramel, lime mayonnaise, pickled chilis and chewy onions by Brooks
- Vietnamese Curry, made with dry storage baguette, estorra farms harvest and house-cultured butter by Stark
- Stuffed Peking Quali, served with khao soi, wagyu fried rice and cucumber by Rau
- Whole Rabbit, complete with hind leg, rillette, loin, basil, beet and whole-grain mustard rabbit glace by Simcik
The dinner is part of Sage Restaurant Concepts’ Hungry to Help program, which supports No Kid Hungry and its mission to end childhood hunger in America. For every $1 donated, a child is connected with 10 meals.
Tickets are $150, seating is limited, and reservations are required.
