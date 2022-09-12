Denver’s gym memberships are 6th-most expensive in nation

(Danielle Cerullo on Unsplash)

By Margaret Jackson / NewsBreak Denver

(Denver, Colo.) Colorado is ranked the fittest state in the nation — a status the state’s maintained for over a decade, according to Exercise.com.

But that level of fitness comes at a price. The Denver area is the sixth-most expensive place in the country to have a monthly gym membership, costing an average of $76.43 per month, according to a study by Total Shape .

The most expensive areas to belong to a gym are New York at $106.06 per month; San Francisco at $101.27; Santa Barbara, California at $91.75; Washington, D.C. at $84.51; and Anchorage at $78.75.

Although exercise can be performed anywhere, a gym membership can help motivate most people to achieve their fitness goals and offers a space to escape everyday stresses, a spokesperson for Total Shape said.

“Working out is a vital use of your time for not only your physical health but your mental well-being, too,” the Total Shape spokesperson said. “The disparities in gym membership cost across the states is shocking to see — some areas have a much more accessible rate.”

In 2019, American adults spent $270 per month on health and fitness — an amount that increased to $286 in 2020, according to a report by FinancesOnline.

The average gym member underuses about two-thirds of their gym dues — about $39 per month or $468 per year.