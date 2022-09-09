New program offers free construction training for Colorado residents

Photo by Ümit Yıldırım on Unsplash

By Margaret Jackson / NewsBreak Denver

(Denver, Colo.) The Colorado Contractors Association (CCA) has launched an entry-level construction training program for Colorado residents who want to enter the industry.

The Civil Construction Academy will start Oct. 10. The free six-week program includes online and in-person training for construction projects that don’t involve buildings and concludes with a hiring fair.

The program’s mission is to equip unemployed and underemployed Coloradans with basic construction skills needed for entry-level positions with construction companies based in the state.

“It is no secret that the construction industry is still struggling to train and replace a new generation of the workforce,” CCA Executive Director Tony Milo said. “The Civil Construction Academy will support the construction industry’s hiring efforts to expose more people to the opportunities available in the construction industry.”

At the end of 2021, Colorado’s construction employment was 3,000 short of prepandemic level while the need for workers has risen, according to The Leeds School of Business 2022 Business Economic Outlook.

The report says that construction has long been facing a “silver tsunami” where more baby boomers continue to retire, with the next generation lagging filling construction job openings.

The Associated General Contractors of America’s 2022 Construction Outlook found that 98% of Colorado construction firms are having difficulty filling positions.

Despite a looming recession, which typically affects building construction, nonbuilding construction has seen an increase in project funding. Colorado’s SB21-60 provides $5.2 billion in funding over the next 10 years for transportation projects, continuing to raise funds with inflation adjustments in perpetuity.

“In the wake of economic upheaval caused by the pandemic and growing uncertainty in the marketplace, investing in infrastructure can put our economy back on the road to recovery,” Milo said. “Consider that every $1 billion invested in nonresidential construction creates and sustains more than 28,000 jobs and another $1.1 billion in personal earnings.”