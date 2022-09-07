Wine Walk returns to Southlands in Aurora

(Kelsey Knight on Unsplash)

By Margaret Jackson / NewsBreak Denver

(Aurora, Colo.) Say farewell to summer while sipping wine, shopping and enjoying the smooth jazz sounds of Dotsero at Southlands shopping center in Aurora.

Southlands’ second annual Wine Walk event takes place from 5 to 8 p.m. Sept. 15 on the shopping center’s Main Street. Tickets are $15 in advance and $25 the day of the event.

Guests will receive a wine-tasting glass for 10 one-ounce pours or beer tastings served at stations throughout Main Street, Town Square and participating restaurants. There also will be sidewalk sales and entertainment with a concert on the Town Square.

Featured wines include Flaco Tempranillo from Spain; Zoilo Torrontes from Argentina; Innocent Bystander Moscato from Australia; Sun Sea Chardonnay from California; Conundrum Red from California; Dashwood Pinot Noir from New Zealand; and Centine Pinot Grigio from Italy.

As a community partner in Aurora, Southlands will donate a portion of the $15 ticket sales to the Aurora Family YMCA.

Southlands is a 1.7 million-square-foot outdoor shopping center located at E-470 and Smoky Hill Road. It features more than 150 stores, restaurants and entertainment options, including Barnes and Noble, H&M, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Victoria’s Secret and Best Buy.