Denver considers landmark designation for Livestock Exchange Building

(Courtesy of Historic Denver)

By Margaret Jackson / NewsBreak Denver

(Denver, Colo.) The Denver Landmark Commission next month will review the Livestock Exchange Building — the oldest structure on the National Western Stock Show site — to determine whether it should be designated as a local landmark.

The building, built in 1898, served as the heart of Denver’s agricultural businesses, housing administrative offices, banks, agriculture-related newspaper, radio station and restaurants. Located near the railroad tracks and stockyards, it was the hub of the state’s agricultural industry.

The building’s owners, a partnership that includes the Stock Show Authority, are pursuing landmark designation as part of their master plan for the site.

Historic Denver started advocating for the site’s history and historic buildings in 2011 while the National Western Stock Show considered its options, including leaving Denver. Historic Denver developed educational presentations and supported historic resource inventories and evaluations and helped craft preservation plans as part of the site master plan Denver City Council approved.

In addition to preserving the Livestock Exchange Building, Historic Denver has had a hand in ensuring other historic buildings on the campus are saved.

The Armour Building at 5001 Packing House Road became one of six new Denver landmarks in 2019. The building, built in 1917 for the meatpacking company, is all that remains of the business adjacent to the stockyards.

In 2016, the 1909 Stadium Arena became the first National Western building designated a Denver landmark. Built for the exclusive use of the Stock Show, the building is a rare example of Neoclassical-style architecture outside of downtown, and its original brick oval-shaped walls are largely intact.