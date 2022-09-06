New ice cream shop opens on Larimer Square next week

(Courtney Cook on Unsplash)

By Margaret Jackson / NewsBreak Denver

(Denver, Colo.) Kraft Macaroni & Cheese ice cream? Yep! Grey Poupon-flavored frozen treats? You bet!

After opening its first Colorado store in Boulder in early August, Van Leeuwen Ice Cream will open a second store in the Centennial State on Sept. 15 in Larimer Square. The shop will offer $1 scoops for select hours that day to celebrate the grand opening.

As an ode to Denver, Van Leeuwen will serve an exclusive flavor at its Denver location in partnership with local artisan brewery Crooked Stave Artisan Beer Project. The special-edition flavor — Crooked Stave — is a raspberry and blueberry sorbet made with the brewery’s sour ale and rose, brewed nearby in Crooked Stave’s Denver taproom.

Founded in 2008, Van Leeuwen started as a yellow scoop truck on the streets of New York City. It has since expanded into grocery stores across the country and storefronts in New York, California, Connecticut, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Texas.

The company’s French-style ice cream is made with double the amount of egg yolks as standard ice cream and premium ingredients, resulting in a creamy, rich texture and elevated flavor.

The menu features more than 30 signature flavors, including Honeycomb, Pistachio, Marionberry Cheesecake, BIGFACE Coffee Affogato and Earl Grey Tea, and custom sundaes, handmade ice cream sandwiches, root beer floats, hand-spun milkshakes and pints to go.

The company also offers an extensive selection of vegan and nondairy-friendly flavors made with oat and cashew milk, including Churros & Fudge and Cookie Crumble Strawberry Jam.