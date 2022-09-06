Colorado Springs, CO

Johns Hopkins, cannabis advocacy group discover medical marijuana health benefits

Margaret Jackson

(Colorado Springs, Colo.) Medical cannabis helps mitigate neurological disorders and pain-related ailments, according to a recent study conducted by nonprofit advocacy organization Realm of Caring and researchers at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine.

Study participants who consumed medicinal cannabis completed anonymous surveys to provide feedback about their experiences. Of the 808 study respondents, 77% reported positive effects, with 28% citing reduced pain, 19% noting improved sleep and 22% experiencing reduced anxiety.

The results were published in Frontiers in Pharmacology.

Study participants also described many of the issues they face as medical cannabis patients, including difficulty finding adequate providers who know how to dose cannabis, what strains are most helpful to alleviate specific ailments and which consumption methods work best with their treatment plan.

Commonly reported patient concerns include a lack of information for medical cannabis support and prohibitive costs.

“This research spotlights several concerns that we actively address, such as providing information to the medical community, partnering with quality product companies for affordable options and providing free one-on-one support to alleviate unwanted side effects,” said Sasha Kalcheff-Korn, executive director of Colorado-Springs-based Realm of Caring. “Realm of Caring will continue to collect and publish data to ensure we fulfill our mission.”

