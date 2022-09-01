Bowls by KO joins the Avanti Food & Beverage Denver lineup

(Courtesy of Bowls by KO)

By Margaret Jackson / NewsBreak Denver

(Denver, Colo.) Bowls by KO will open Sept. 7 in the former Bistro Georgette space at Avanti Food & Beverage.

Bowls by KO started as a meal delivery service in 2019 and expanded into a food truck and full-service catering business.

“Our concept is simple — great food in a bowl,” said Katelin Overton, owner of Bowls by KO. “I’ve always felt that people should n ot have to make a choice between healthy and delicious food — they should be able to have both. Bowls by KO was built on the belief that food is fuel and the menu I’m rolling out at Avanti is packed with delicious and nutritious ingredients that our guests can enjoy all day long.”

Bowls by KO will offer the same bowls served on the food truck, including the Pork Carnitas Taco Bowl with white rice, corn salad, cilantro-lime slaw, pickled onions and pepita chimichurri; and the deconstructed shrimp spring roll bowl consisting of brown rice, jumbo shrimp, shredded carrots, cucumbers, avocado, Thai basil, scallions, sesame seeds and cashew butter sauce.

Salads and soups will rotate based on what’s available locally, and the menu also will feature shareable items, including a hummus plate and lettuce wraps. Build-your-own bowl options also will be available.

The menu is inspired by Overton’s favorite take-out items but made with nutritious, whole ingredients that are allergen-friendly.

“We are looking forward to offering our guests a healthier option that will leave them feeling energized and light,” Avanti Director of Operations Travis Christ said. “Katelin embodies the entrepreneurial spirit that we are all about at Avanti, and we are excited to give her a platform to expand her business.

Bowls by KO will be open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday thru Wednesday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday thru Saturday. The food truck will temporarily shut down while the restaurant gets up and running at Avanti.