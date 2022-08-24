Arvada, CO

Arvada industrial development gets two new tenants

Margaret Jackson

(Courtesy of Virtuance)

By Margaret Jackson / NewsBreak Denver

(Arvada, Colo.) Three new tenants have signed leases totaling 51,561 square feet at the Mountain Gateway industrial development in Arvada.

Habitat for Humanity of Metro Denver Inc. leased 20,598 square feet, and Fiero Automation, a high-tech provider of pneumatics, motion and mobile control solutions, leased 15,350 square feet.

Engineering firm Moog Inc., a leader in innovative motion-control solutions, already occupies 29,914 square feet at Mountain Gateway and has expanded by an additional 15,613 square feet.

Tyler Carner, Jeremy Ballenger and Jeremy Kroner of CBRE represented landlord Griffin Opportunities LLC in the lease transactions.

Built in 2020, Mountain Gateway, one of only a handful of new industrial developments in the historically tight West Denver submarket, is a two-building industrial development totaling 142,167 square feet at 5025 and 5045 Robb Street in Arvada. The property has 34,216 square feet of remaining space available.

Availability of industrial space in metro Denver declined to 6.5% in the second quarter, according to CBRE research. This is down 220 basis points year-over-year.

Availability is even tighter in the West Denver submarket, standing at just 3% in the second quarter — the second-lowest rate in the region.

