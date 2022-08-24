420 Hotels breaks ground on cannabis consumption lounge next month

(Courtesy of The 420 Hotels)

By Margaret Jackson / NewsBreak Denver

(Denver, Colo.) The 420 Hotels Inc. will break ground next month on the nation’s first licensed cannabis consumption lounge in a hotel.

The cannabis club will offer a safe space for hotel guests and club members to consume marijuana in the historic Patterson Inn carriage house.

The 420 Hotels launched an equity crowdfunding campaign earlier this year through investing platform Republic.com to raise money for the project.

A National Landmark built in the 1890s, the Victorian-style boutique hotel sits on a quarter acre at 420 E. 11th Ave. in Denver’s Capital Hill neighborhood.

In May, The 420 Hotels opened, the 12 Spirits Tavern, which offers a specialty cocktail menu, beer, wine and light bites.

It’s the first time the bar has been open to people who are not guests of the hotel. Formerly the private smoking lounge of Colorado territory politician Thomas Patterson, the bar is in the basement of the hotel and accessible from Pennsylvania Street.

Merchant and experimental plant breeder Thomas Croke, who later served as a state senator, commissioned the building of the Patterson Inn, where he lived until 1893 when he sold the property to Thomas Patterson who was a territorial delegate to Congress in 1974, a U.S. Congressman from 1877 to 1879, U.S. senator from 1901 to 1907 and edited and published the Rocky Mountain News until 1913.