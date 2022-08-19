Denver ranks No. 1 city for thrift-store shopping

(Becca McHaffie on Unsplash)

By Margaret Jackson / NewsBreak Denver

(Denver, Colo.) Cities in Western states have a penchant for thrifting.

Whether people are motivated by price or by their desire to be more eco-conscious, finding bargains at a resale store is appealing.

And when it comes to the number of resale stores per resident, Denver tops the list of the best cities for thrifting, according to a recent report from StorageCafe, which analyzed the 50 largest metros and compared them against a series of metrics, including number of resale venues, resale sales per capita, thrifting-related Google searches and self-storage.

Following Denver in second and third places are Seattle and Portland, respectively.

The Denver metro area has more than 190 resale stores, which translates into 6.6 thrifting venues per 100,000 locals — well above the national average of 4.8 resale stores per 100,000 people.

With an average of $190 in secondhand sales per household annually, Denver also soars above other cities for secondhand-related expenditures.

Driven by a mix of eco-consciousness, bargain prices and a love of the unique, thrift shopping is gaining ground across the United States. Thrifting-related Google searches averaged 4 million for the July 2021-June 2022 period — double the search volume for the same period a year ago.

In November 2021, U.S. second-hand goods retail store sales amounted to an estimated value of almost $2 billion, according to Statista.