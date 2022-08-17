500-person event space opens in Silverthorne

(Courtesy of Summit Assembly at Bluebird Market)

By Margaret Jackson / NewsBreak Denver

(Silverthorne, Colo.) A new 6,000-square-foot event space in Summit County can accommodate up to 500 people for weddings, corporate events, holiday parties and immersive art shows.

Summit Assembly at Bluebird Market, off Interstate 70 in Silverthorne’s new 4th Street Crossing development, has 42-foot-high ceilings with two large glass garage doors, concrete floors and an expansive 2,000-square-foot patio with festive bistro lights.

Guests attending events at Summit Assembly can stay at the new Hotel Indigo Silverthorne, which offers 111 rooms and is located next to the Bluebird Market.

Opened earlier this year, Bluebird Market is the near heart of downtown Silverthorne. It’s home to Nomad Coffee, the Colorado Marketplace & Bakery, Baja Chimayo, Tilford’s Pizza, Hook & Harvest, The Mighty Colorado Burger, Lazo Empanadas, Lucky Bird fried chicken, Crepes a la Carte and Don’t Call Me Charlie’s ice cream.

When it’s complete, 4th Street Crossing will be a pedestrian-friendly Main Street in the center of town, offering several options for residents such as restaurants, a public transit center and a central plaza for community entertainment.

The development also preserves some of Silverthorne’s history by integrating the existing structure of the Old Dillon Inn into the market hall as well as preserving The Mint Steakhouse, which has been a cornerstone of Silverthorne since 1862.