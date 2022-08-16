Denver breaks ground on 56th Avenue improvement project

(Courtesy of city of Denver)

By Margaret Jackson / NewsBreak Denver

(Denver, Colo.) Denver broke ground last week on the $40 million 56th Avenue Travel and Safety Improvement project.

Funded in part by the voter-approved Elevate Denver Bond Program, the project will widen 56th Avenue between Peoria Street and Pena Boulevard into a four-lane divided multimodal roadway to improve safety and enhance transit services.

“This critical infrastructure investment is a long time coming,” Denver Mayor Michael Hancock said. “The residents of far northeast Denver asked for these mobility improvements to the 56th Avenue corridor, the people of Denver voted to support them, and we’re proud to deliver on that commitment.”

Along about three miles of 56th Avenue, the project will:

Widen the roadway from one to at least two travel lanes in each direction to ease congestion

Add a new median to separate eastbound and westbound traffic, increasing safety for vehicles and pedestrians

Improve and install new traffic signals and pedestrian crossings that will be ADA compliant

Build a new multiuse path along the north side of East 56th Avenue for pedestrians and bikes, providing better connections to neighborhood bike lanes and the trail system at the Rocky Mountain Arsenal National Wildlife Refuge

Improve drainage along 56th Avenue and Uvalda Street

“Our goals as a city are to make streets safer and more efficient for everything,” said Adam Phipps, director of Denver’s Department of Transportation & Infrastructure. “The improvements along 56th Avenue from Peoria Street to Pena Boulevard will help move more people safely, whether they’re in a car, on a bike, on foot or taking transit.”