Marshall Fire action plan to be released Aug. 17

(Issy Bailey on Unsplash)

By Margaret Jackson / NewsBreak Denver

(Boulder County, Colo.) The Colorado Department of Local Affairs (DOLA) on Aug. 17 will post the action plan it developed to describe how federal funding it received to help communities impacted by the Marshall Fire will be spent.

The Marshall Fire started Dec. 30, 2021, as a grass fire and swept through Louisville, Superior and unincorporated Boulder County.

The state received a $7.415 million Community Development Block Grant for Disaster Recovery from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) to support recovery efforts in housing, infrastructure, economic development and resilience.

According to guidelines set by HUD, DOLA developed an action plan that describes how the funds will be allocated to meet the communities’ unmet needs.

The action plan will be posted on DOLA’s website on Aug. 17. A public comment period will be open through 11:59 p.m. Sept. 16. The public is encouraged to provide feedback through this online form or any of the following methods:

Email: will.cundiff@state.co.us

Phone: (303) 864-7720

Mail: Will Cundiff, 1313 Sherman St., Suite 521, Denver, Co. 80203

DOLA will hold a public hearing to provide an overview of the plans from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Aug. 17 at the Louisville Recreation & Senior Center, 900 W. Via Appia in Louisville.

The public can also attend the meeting virtually :

Meeting ID: 827 0966 6842

Passcode: 80027

Or dial: (669) 444-9171