Southlands and Aurora Family YMCA host blood drive

By Margaret Jackson / NewsBreak Denver

(Aurora, Colo.) With the state’s blood supply critically low, Southlands Shopping Center and Aurora Family YMCA are hosting a blood drive at Southlands in cooperation with Vitalant, the nation’s largest independent, nonprofit blood supplier.

The blood drive is scheduled from 2 to 6 p.m. Aug. 18 at Southlands Shopping Center located at E-470 and Smoky Hill Road.

“Southlands prides itself on being involved in the community it serves,” said Joyce Rocha, the shopping center’s senior director of marketing. “Being able to offer these services is an important part of what we do.”

Vitalant recently reported that blood donations, which dip in the summer because of travel and other summer activities, are down about 12% compared to previous years.

“Right now, Vitalant is urging all eligible blood donors to make an appointment in the coming days to help relieve a critical blood shortage,” said Brooke Way, communications manager at Vitalant. “We want to remind the community that patients’ needs for both routine and emergency blood transfusions don’t take a holiday.”

Vitalant provides lifesaving blood and comprehensive transfusion medicine services for about 900 hospitals and their patients across the U.S.

To book an appointment, click here .