Frontier breaks ground on new ground-level boarding facility at DIA

Frontier CEO Barry Biffle speaks at the groundbreaking (Courtesy of Frontier Airlines)

By Margaret Jackson / NewsBreak Denver

(Denver, Colo.) Frontier Airlines and Denver International Airport (DIA) broke ground Monday on a 120,000-square-foot ground-level boarding facility at the east end of Concourse A at DIA.

The project includes remodeling 83,000 square feet of space and a 37,000-square-foot expansion with 14 gates and an adjacent 8,000-square-foot maintenance facility.

“We’re thrilled to join with our partners at Denver International Airport and the city of Denver to break ground on this new facility, which will provide a beautiful, convenient, customer-centric experience for departing and arriving Frontier passengers,” Frontier CEO Barry Biffle said. “The use of ground boarding will cut boarding and deplaning times in half by allowing customers to access aircraft from the front and rear and will help support our expansion at [the airport].”

The new facility will feature conveniences for travelers, including charging stations, a nursing room, pet relief area, food and retail and a customer service center.

Escalators will transport customers from the existing Concourse A to the new ground-level facility. Air stairs and switchback ramps will enable dual door boarding and deplaning.

Frontier will have preferential use and scheduling rights for the 14 gates, along with exclusive branding rights throughout the facility.

The project is expected to be operational by mid-2024.