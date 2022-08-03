Pharma company agrees to pay Colorado $18 million in opioid settlement

Margaret Jackson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XmxrF_0h3MzKF500
(Myriam Zilles on Unsplash)

By Margaret Jackson / NewsBreak Denver

(Denver, Colo.) Bankrupt opioid manufacturer Mallinckrodt will pay colorado $18 million for its role in fueling the opioid epidemic.

Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser’s announcement Tuesday is the latest in his opioid litigation initiative, which is on track to deliver more than $520 million in legal settlements to Colorado to support treatment, recovery, prevention and education programs throughout the state.

“For years, Mallinckrodt pushed millions of opioid pills into our communities, and now the company is paying for the addiction crisis they contributed to and the harm they caused,” Weiser said. “I am proud of my department’s hard work to hold accountable those companies that created and fueled the opioid crisis. The $520 million we have worked to secure will help local communities to provide much-needed drug treatment, recovery and prevention programs.”

Mallinckrodt was one of the largest pharmaceutical manufacturers in the U.S. and made a generic version of the opioid drug oxycodone.

Facing investigations and lawsuits from multiple attorneys general, the company filed for bankruptcy in October 2020. Before filing for bankruptcy, the attorneys general negotiated a settlement with Mallinckrodt approved by bankruptcy courts in the U.S. and Ireland.

Mallinckrodt’s corporate headquarters are in Ireland, but it is one of the largest U.S. manufacturers of generic drugs. A U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency database shows that from 2006 to 2012, one of Mallinckrodt’s subsidiary companies distributed 28.9 billion generic opioid pills in the U.S. — more than 80 pills for each person in the country.

Under settlements with other drug manufacturers, the state will receive $385 million from Johnson & Johnson and three of the largest drug distributors in the country, plus $10 million from McKinsey & Co.

In addition, Colorado expects to receive $60 million from a nationwide Teva/Allergan settlement announced last week and at least $50 million from Purdue Pharma and the Sackler family when the company exits bankruptcy.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Mallinckrodt# Attorney General Phil Weiser# opioid epidemic# opioid crisis

Comments / 2

Published by

I'm a Denver-based business writer with expertise in commercial and residential real estate as well as general business news.

Denver, CO
1665 followers

More from Margaret Jackson

Denver, CO

Denver housing market shifts to favor buyers

(Harmen Jelle van Mourik on Unsplash) (Denver, Colo.) Metro Denver’s residential real estate market is shifting to giving buyers more power than sellers. Active listings at the end of July increased 21.53% compared to June, pending and closed deals declined, and days in the multiple listing service (MLS) increased by 30%, according to the Denver Metro Association of Realtors monthly report.

Read full story
Denver, CO

Denver’s newcomers can spend nearly 12% more on homes than locals

(Tierra Mallorca on Unsplash) (Denver, Colo.) People moving to Denver have about 11.8% more to spend on a house than those who already live here. The average maximum budget out-of-towners can spend on a house is $983,761, compared to an average maximum of $879,964 for locals, according to an analysis of average maximum list-price filters for homes set byRedfin.com users in their saved searches.

Read full story
Denver, CO

RTD offers Coloradans free public transit in August

(Colin Lloyd on Unsplash) (Denver, Colo.) The Regional Transportation District is waiving fares as part of a statewide initiative to reduce ground-level ozone by increasing public transit use.

Read full story
1 comments
Denver, CO

Denver residents encouraged to color outside the lines at mural event

(Courtesy of Denver Arts & Venues) (Denver, Colo.) The community has a novel way to come together during an Aug. 4 event when artist Markus Puskar unveils his Coloring Book Mural at the Sunken Gardens basketball court on Ninth Avenue between Speer Boulevard and Elati Street.

Read full story
Denver, CO

Denver Public Art seeks applicants for three public art projects

(Courtesy of Denver Arts & Venues) (Denver, Colo.) Artists can apply for three Denver Public Art projects designed to showcase the neighborhood culture where they’ll be installed.

Read full story
Denver, CO

Downtown Denver bounces back after pandemic

(Acton Crawford on Unsplash) (Denver, Colo.) Since March 2021, downtown Denver foot traffic has steadily increased after suffering a decline when Colorado Gov. Jared Polis ordered people to stay home during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Read full story
5 comments
Denver, CO

Denver launches next phase of campaign finance and disclosure database

(Element5 Digital on Unsplash) (Denver, Colo.) With the November general election approaching and all of Colorado’s executive officers up for election, the Denver Clerk and Recorder’s office has launched the second phase of a searchable campaign finance and disclosure database.

Read full story
Denver, CO

Denver Uber customers can request EVs

(David Nuescheler on Unsplash) (Denver, Colo.) After debuting in May in California, Uber is expanding its Comfort Electric service to seven additional cities, including Denver.

Read full story
2 comments
Denver, CO

Demand for CBD is on the rise, Colorado agency says

(CRYSTALWEED cannabis on Unsplash) (Denver, Co.) Half of Americans have used CBD in the past year. Among those users, 48% use the cannabinoid at least once a week, according to a survey by Denver-based digital marketing agency Adtaxi.

Read full story
Denver, CO

Right Cream scoops ice cream from For[a]ged at Dairy Block

(Courtesy of Right Cream) (Denver, Colo.) Right Cream now offers its unique ice cream flavors from a to-go-window facing Blake’s Passage in the Dairy Block Alley. Right Cream serves handcrafted ice cream paired with homemade mix-ins, including cookies, toffees, brownies, caramels and sauces — many made with Colorado products like Palisade peaches and cherries.

Read full story
1 comments
Denver, CO

Extreme mountain bike film to premier at Denver-area Nissan dealerships

(Axel Brunst on Unsplash) Ten Front Range Nissan dealerships will host pop-up drive-in movie showings of the latest mountain bike film from Teton Gravity Research. Nissan dealerships will transform into drive-in theaters, with a huge movie screen to show “Esperanto,” featuring the most cutting-edge riding in the world by some top mountain bikers.

Read full story
Denver, CO

Arbor Hemp partners with Realm of Caring to offer hemp products

(David Gabrić on Unsplash) (Denver, Colo.) Arbor Hemp is teaming up with the nonprofit Realm of Caring (RoC) as part of the organization’s Shop & Give program. Colorado Springs-based Realm of Caring is a nonprofit organization that funds and collects research on cannabis and its effects to legitimize therapy further and educate consumers and healthcare professionals.

Read full story
Denver, CO

Thrive launches environmentally conscious homebuilding process in Colorado

(Photo by Bidvine on Pexels) (Denver, Colo.) Denver-based Thrive Home Builders produces carbon-neutral homes through its new Thrive Carbon-Wise construction method. The pioneering approach to construction focuses on reducing the embodied and operational carbon of the homes Thrive Builds. It delivers a home that lessens the harsh impact of carbon on the environment and helps combat climate change.

Read full story
2 comments
Colorado Springs, CO

Cortland buys Colorado Springs apartment complex

(Colorado Springs, Colo.) Atlanta-based Cortland acquired The Ridge at Rockrimmon, a 126-unit apartment complex in Colorado Springs. Built in 1997, The Ridge at Rockrimmon offers a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom units at 5965 Nora Point on the west side of Interstate 25. In the last 20 years, only three multifamily properties have been built in the submarket, which consists primarily of single-family homes and protected open space.

Read full story
2 comments
Denver, CO

Denver awards $1 million to neighborhood programs

(Denver, Colo.) Seven Denver community development programs received $150,000 each to deliver grassroots support to underserved neighborhoods and disadvantaged small businesses.

Read full story
1 comments
Aurora, CO

Southlands and Aurora Family YMCA host blood drive

(Nguyễn Hiệp on Unsplash) (Aurora, Colo.) With Colorado’s blood supply critically low, Southlands Shopping Center and the Aurora Family YMCA are hosting a blood drive with Vitalant, the nation’s largest nonprofit blood supplier.

Read full story
Denver, CO

Oakwood offers 96 Green Valley Ranch homes at half metro Denver’s median price

(Greyson Joralemon on Unsplash) (Denver, Colo.) A new offering from Oakwood Homes On2 Homes brand gives prospective homebuyers struggling to find a house an option at a price more affordable than most of the region’s offerings.

Read full story
6 comments
Colorado State

Colorado among 2022’s ‘Top States for Business’

(Photo by krakenimages on Unsplash) Colorado ranks No. 4 on CNBC’s Top States for Business list in 2022. The study ranked states based on the characteristics they use to sell themselves. CNBC scored all 50 states on 88 metrics in 10 competitive categories.

Read full story
4 comments
Colorado State

Study shows Colorado nation’s third-fittest state

(Photo by Meagan Stone on Unsplash) Nearly half of Americans put on weight during the pandemic, but most Coloradans bucked that trend. A new study found that residents of the Centennial State are in the third-best shape in America — long considered among the fattest countries in the world.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy