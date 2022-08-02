Denver releases Park Hill Golf Course draft plan

(Courtesy of Denver Community Planning & Development)

By Margaret Jackson / NewsBreak Denver

(Denver, Colo.) A draft area plan outlining the vision for the Park Hill Golf Course is available for public review.

Community input was a vital part of the visioning process from January 2021 to June's open house.

Here’s what the draft plan delivers:

A public park and open space network of more than 100 acres that the property owner will donate to the city, with an 80-acre regional park as the centerpiece connected to Colorado Boulevard by multiple greenways

Income-restricted homes for rent and for sale available to families, older residents, or residents who need supportive services. Existing residents will be prioritized.

A land-use framework that allows a mix of uses and a new neighborhood main street, with recommendations that prioritize community-serving, locally-owned businesses, affordable commercial spaces, anti-displacement measures for existing businesses and greater access to fresh food and grocery for surrounding neighborhoods

Recommendations that set the stage for urban design that feels connected, culturally responsive and supports residents’ interest in spaces where they can come together

The draft plan will be available for comments through Aug. 23. To be adopted, the draft plan must go through the public legislative project, which involves a public hearing and vote by the Denver Planning board and City Council.