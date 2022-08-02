Denver offers $2.15 million in grants to stimulate neighborhoods

(Romain Dancre on Unsplash)

By Margaret Jackson / NewsBreak Denver

(Denver, Colo.) To get residents to shop locally, support neighborhood businesses and boost ongoing grassroots revitalization, Denver Economic Development & Opportunity (DEDO) is investing $2.15 million of federal pandemic recovery dollars in the city’s most vulnerable neighborhoods.

The latest grant program accepts applications from businesses, nonprofits and community groups between $20,000 and $200,000 for qualified activities.

“While Denver’s economic recovery is encouraging overall, too many small businesses continue to face challenges bouncing back after more than two years of loss and uncertainty,” Mayor Michael Hancock said. “Disparities of opportunity continue to hamper the vibrancy of our priority neighborhoods. We’re excited to extend this call for applicants for both businesses and nonprofits to propose a wide range of business-building activation and beautification ideas to help boost the local economy.”

NEWSED Community Development Corp., a nonprofit that helps solve economic problems in underserved communities, helps DEDO promote the grants, coach applicants, evaluate projects and distribute the funds.

Eligibility is defined by the city’s Recovery Index Map with a score equal to or less than 0.89 and includes the priority neighborhoods East Colfax, Globeville, Elyria-Swansea, Montbello, Northeast Park Hill, Sun Valley, Valverde, West Colfax, Westwood and Villa Park.

Funded projects must serve historically marginalized populations, including communities of color, older adults, people experiencing poverty or homelessness, formerly incarcerated people, immigrants and refugees, people with disabilities, veterans or LGBTQ+ residents.

“We are encouraging applications that bring the community together, improve the sense of connectivity and ultimately stimulate the economy,” DEDO Executive Director Jen Morris said. “We’re seeking innovative ideas for neighborhood events, placemaking and physical improvements such as public art exhibitions, landscaping, patio expansion, business wayfinding and retail area upgrades such as banners, lighting and improved accessibility.”