Denver Public Art seeks applicants for three public art projects

(Courtesy of Denver Arts & Venues)

By Margaret Jackson / NewsBreak Denver

(Denver, Colo.) Artists can apply for three Denver Public Art projects designed to showcase the neighborhood culture where they’ll be installed.

“We are always excited to bring art to Denver through new commissions, but we are particularly excited how these three projects are closely tied to the community,” said Michael Chavez, Denver Public Art program manager.

“We are asking artists to consider the cultural diversity and local history of the areas and neighborhoods where these artworks will live, and for the Green Valley Ranch Recreation Center project, the artist will have the opportunity to incorporate and engage members of the community in the creation of the artwork.”

The new commissions open to Colorado artists and artist teams include:

The Urban Farm: The Denver Public Art selection panel will award $100,000 to the proposal that reflects the current and historical culture of the location at 10200 Smith Road in Denver’s Central Park neighborhood. The art should be welcoming and interactive and have an educational or agricultural focus. To submit qualifications, click here .

. Federal Boulevard and West 25th Avenue: The panel will award $49,000 for the artist or team whose project reflects the culture of the area where the Federal Boulevard and 25th Avenue Pedestrian Improvement project is underway. To submit qualifications, click here .

. Green Valley Ranch Recreation Center: The panel will award $20,000 to the artist or team’s proposal that will create an inspiring, welcoming experience for users of the rec center. The commission will require community engagement by the selected artist. To submit qualifications, click here .

Established in 1988, Denver Public art sets aside 1% of every municipal capital improvement project over $1 million to create public art. Since its inception, the program has invested more $40 million in more than 400 public artworks.