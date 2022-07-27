Denver Uber customers can request EVs

(David Nuescheler on Unsplash)

By Margaret Jackson / NewsBreak Denver

(Denver, Colo.) After debuting in May in California, Uber is expanding its Comfort Electric service to seven additional cities, including Denver.

Riders can request a ride in an electric vehicle (EV) such as a Tesla, Polestar or Ford Mustang Mach-E with the tap of a button on the app.

In addition to Denver, Uber is expanding its EV service to Austin, Baltimore, Las Vegas, Philadelphia, Portland and Seattle.

As part of its effort to become a zero-emissions ride-share platform in the United States by 2030, Uber is spending more than $800 million on incentives to encourage drivers to switch to EVs.

Last year, the company entered a deal with Hertz to make up to 50,000 Teslas available for Uber drivers to rent by 2023. So far, more than 15,000 have rented a Tesla through the program and completed more than 5 million fully electric trips.

The U.S. electric vehicle market broke records in 2020, with sales estimated at just under 607,600 light EV sales, according to Statista. That was about 83% more than in 2018, which marked the beginning of strong demand for Tesla’s Model 3.

The share of alternative fuel light vehicle sales in the U.S. is 12.67%, which saves about 500 million gallons of gas annually.