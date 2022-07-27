Demand for CBD is on the rise, Colorado agency says

(CRYSTALWEED cannabis on Unsplash)

By Margaret Jackson / NewsBreak Denver

(Denver, Co.) Half of Americans have used CBD in the past year. Among those users, 48% use the cannabinoid at least once a week, according to a survey by Denver-based digital marketing agency Adtaxi.

“With familiarity and demand for CBD rising across the nation, the question of where Americans are buying their favorite products is on the top of marketers’ minds,” said Chris Loretto, executive vice president of Adtaxi.

“While the CBD industry is still relatively new to digital marketers, the results of the survey underscore the importance of understanding consumers’ needs and concerns while shopping for CBD.”

Key findings from the 2022 CBD & E-commerce Habits, Opinions, and Preferences survey include:

A high awareness, experimentation, and acceptance level: 83% of survey participants are familiar with CBD products. Of those who have tried it, most of them liked it. Only 4% stopped using CBD products after their first use.

83% of survey participants are familiar with CBD products. Of those who have tried it, most of them liked it. Only 4% stopped using CBD products after their first use. Reasons for CBD use: 43% of Americans turn to CBD to combat ailments, including anxiety, stress, insomnia, inflammation and depression.

43% of Americans turn to CBD to combat ailments, including anxiety, stress, insomnia, inflammation and depression. Reasons for not using CBD: For those who don’t use CBD for relief, lack of information and recommendation are to blame, with 43% claiming they don’t know enough about it and 42% saying they don’t have a doctor’s recommendation.

For those who don’t use CBD for relief, lack of information and recommendation are to blame, with 43% claiming they don’t know enough about it and 42% saying they don’t have a doctor’s recommendation. Retail versus e-commerce: In-store shopping is preferred by 51% of people who shop for CBD, while 36% favor buying it online.

In-store shopping is preferred by 51% of people who shop for CBD, while 36% favor buying it online. Consumers seek sales: Cost is a prominent factor when deciding where to shop, with 38% of users saying they seek discounts and in-store sales and 22% saying price is the reason they don’t use CBD.

“While the survey indicates national acceptance of CBD, it is clear there are still notable barriers preventing a larger percentage of consumers from using CBD,” Loretto said. “Across all industries, consumer trends lean towards convenience and cost efficiency, another reason why capitalizing on digital audiences is vital.”