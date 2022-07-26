Right Cream scoops ice cream from For[a]ged at Dairy Block

(Courtesy of Right Cream)

By Margaret Jackson / NewsBreak Denver

(Denver, Colo.) Right Cream now offers its unique ice cream flavors from a to-go-window facing Blake’s Passage in the Dairy Block Alley.

Right Cream serves handcrafted ice cream paired with homemade mix-ins, including cookies, toffees, brownies, caramels and sauces — many made with Colorado products like Palisade peaches and cherries.

Right Cream flavors also can be mixed with spirits for an adult treat inside For[a]ged.

“This is a great new partnership, and we are very excited to be mixing ice cream at Dairy Block and serving it out of this awesome pickup window in the Alley, which sees great foot traffic,” Right Cream Founder David Right said. “We see this as a fantastic opportunity to expand this business.”

Led by Executive Chef Duy Pham, who forges his own Japanese carbon steel knives, For[a]ged serves sushi, sashimi, yakitori and has a raw bar.

“We are thrilled that they are activating a part of our restaurant that was underutilized,” said Meghan Gold, For[a]ged co-owner Meghan Gold said. “We just love the Right Cream story and their passion for creating such a tasty product.”