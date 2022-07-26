Extreme mountain bike film to premier at Denver-area Nissan dealerships

(Axel Brunst on Unsplash)

By Margaret Jackson / NewsBreak Denver

Ten Front Range Nissan dealerships will host pop-up drive-in movie showings of the latest mountain bike film from Teton Gravity Research.

Nissan dealerships will transform into drive-in theaters, with a huge movie screen to show “Esperanto,” featuring the most cutting-edge riding in the world by some top mountain bikers.

The movie is designed to help grow the next generation of mountain bikers through a collaboration with Longmont-based nonprofit Can’d Aid, which in partnership with Nissan and its volunteers, will donate bikes to underserved children.

Showtimes and locations for “Esperanto” are:

6 p.m. Aug. 4 at Boulder Nissan, 2285 28th St. in Boulder

6 p.m. Aug. 5 at Empire Lakewood Nissan, 14707 W. Colfax Ave. in Lakewood

6 p.m. Aug. 11 at Schomp Nissan, 5067 S. Wadsworth Blvd. in Littleton

6 p.m. Aug. 12 at Larry H. Miller 104th, 2400 W. 104th Ave in Denver

6 p.m. Aug. 13 at Larry H. Miller Nissan Arapahoe, 10300 E. Arapahoe Road in Centennial

6 p.m. Aug. 18 at Larry H. Miller Highland Ranch Nissan, 1320 Plum Valley Lane in Highlands Ranch

6 p.m. Aug. 19 at Greeley Nissan, 2625 35th Ave. in Greeley

4 p.m. Aug. 20 at Tynan’s Nissan, 780 Havana St. in Aurora

6 p.m. Aug. 25 at Fort Collins Nissan, 5811 S. College Ave. in Fort Collins

6 p.m. Aug. 26 at Valley Nissan, 1005 Ken Pratt Blvd. in Longmont

Each showing will be a family-friendly event with prizes, giveaways and food. Guests are encouraged to pack a cooler with beverages and snacks.