Denver awards $1 million to neighborhood programs

By Margaret Jackson / NewsBreak Denver

(Denver, Colo.) Seven Denver community development programs received $150,000 each to deliver grassroots support to underserved neighborhoods and disadvantaged small businesses.

Denver Economic Development & Opportunity (DEDO) received 46 applications for the city’s annual Community Development Block Grant funding cycle.

This year, DEDO requested proposals with a program budget of at least $150,000 and programs serving residents in one or more of the agency’s priority neighborhoods: Globeville, Elyria/Swansea, Northeast Park Hill, Montbello, East Colfax, Westwood, Sun Valley, Valverde, Villa Park and West Colfax.

“Awarding federal dollars to local organizations brings a profound pleasure in knowing that the city’s thoughtful stewardship results in tangible and positive differences for people,” DEDO Executive Director Jen Morris said. “These grants strongly embody our values of economic equity and inclusion, and as diverse as these seven projects are, they all exist to lift up Denver residents and improve the quality of their lives.”

Organizations and programs receiving the grants include: