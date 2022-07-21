Denver council considers providing cash assistance to homeless women

(MART PRODUCTION on Pexels)

By Margaret Jackson / NewsBreak Denver

(Denver, Colo.) The Department of Housing Stability (HOST) will ask the City Council to approve $2 million in funding through the American Rescue Plan Act to provide monthly cash assistance to more than 140 women, transgender and nongender people, and families in shelters.

HOST will request the council to approve a contract with the Denver Basic Income Project, a demonstration project providing direct cash payments to 820 individuals and families experiencing homelessness — more than 140 of whom will be supported through the city’s investment. If approved, the contract will provide up to $1,000 per month for a year in direct cash assistance to eligible people using the shelter system.

“Just as important as housing and shelter is a regular source of income for those experiencing homelessness,” Denver Mayor Michael Hancock said. “This direct cash assistance will help more than 140 women and families currently in shelters move into stable housing, and provide support so they can stay housed, while opening more space in our shelters to serve more people.”

The University of Denver’s Center for Housing and Homelessness Research will evaluate the program using a randomized control trial. It will monitor housing outcomes, use of shelters and other homeless services and improvements in psychological health and substance abuse.

“By providing a small amount of basic income, the city can help lift people out of homelessness more quickly and cost-effectively,” HOST Executive Director Britta Fisher said. “We are confident in the resiliency of our residents and their ability to leverage a small amount of basic income to work best in their unique, individual circumstances.”