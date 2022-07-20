Southlands and Aurora Family YMCA host blood drive

(Nguyễn Hiệp on Unsplash)

By Margaret Jackson / NewsBreak Denver

(Aurora, Colo.) With Colorado’s blood supply critically low, Southlands Shopping Center and the Aurora Family YMCA are hosting a blood drive with Vitalant, the nation’s largest nonprofit blood supplier.

The blood drive is scheduled for 1 to 6 p.m. on July 21 at Southlands Shopping Center.

Vitalant recently reported that blood donations are down about 12% locally compared to previous years and tend to dip during holidays and summer breaks because of travel and other activities.

“Right now, Vitalant has an urgent request for blood donors of all blood types to make an appointment in the coming days,” said Brooke Way, communications manager at Vitalant.

Southlands and the Aurora Family YMCA partnered with Vitalant, a nonprofit organization that provides lifesaving blood and comprehensive transfusion medicine services for patients across the United States.

As a community partner, Southlands hosts blood drives and works as an ongoing resource, especially during a time of urgent need.

“Southlands prides itself on being involved in the community it serves,” said Joyce Rocha, senior director of marketing at Southlands.

Click here to determine whether you are eligible to donate blood.