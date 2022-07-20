Oakwood offers 96 Green Valley Ranch homes at half metro Denver’s median price

(Greyson Joralemon on Unsplash)

By Margaret Jackson / NewsBreak Denver

(Denver, Colo.) A new offering from Oakwood Homes On2 Homes brand gives prospective homebuyers struggling to find a house an option at a price more affordable than most of the region’s offerings.

On2 Homes is offering 96 single-family homes starting in the low $300,000s. Buyers can choose between four two- and three-bedroom floor plans.

“Our customers have been stuck,” said Kristen Nelson, president of Oakwood’s On2 Homes division.

“They want to get their foot in the door of the Denver housing market, but steep entry prices keep them trapped in the renting cycle. With On2 Homes, we’re launching a product that delivers the quality of a traditional single-family home at a uniquely affordable price point.”

On2 homes are affordable because they’re built using an innovative approach that melds off-site and site-built construction and supply processes, resulting in decreased build time and cost for homeowners.

The method also demonstrates Oakwood Homes’ success in making homes constructed with off-site-built and site-built practices indistinguishable from one another.

In 2021, metro Denver saw a 19.3% year-over-year increase in the median listing price of a single-family home.

With prices for single-family starter homes beginning at more than $600,000, many Denver residents are priced out of the housing market.

Oakwood hopes to address Denver’s shortage of affordable single-family homes with On2Homes.

“Home prices shattered records in 2021,” said Pat Hamill, chairman and CEO of Oakwood Homes.

“With On2 Homes, we’re working to reverse this trend, creating opportunities for homeownership for everyone. Quality and affordability shouldn’t be mutually exclusive. On2 Homes provides both.”