Colorado among 2022’s ‘Top States for Business’

(Photo by krakenimages on Unsplash)

By Margaret Jackson / NewsBreak Denver

Colorado ranks No. 4 on CNBC’s Top States for Business list in 2022.

The study ranked states based on the characteristics they use to sell themselves. CNBC scored all 50 states on 88 metrics in 10 competitive categories.

Here’s where Colorado ranked in those categories:

Workforce: 1

Infrastructure: 16

Cost of doing business: 36

Economy: 11

Life, health and inclusion: 12

Technology and innovation: 9

Business friendliness: 16

Education: 11

Access to capital: 22

Cost of living: 34

Under CNBC’s methodology, states could earn a maximum of 2,500 points. Colorado earned 1,522 points.

Ranking ahead of Colorado is North Carolina, Washington and Virginia.

The worst states for business are Hawaii, New Mexico, Louisiana, Alaska and Mississippi.

In a separate CNBC survey, Colorado topped the list of 10 states with America’s best workers.

The Centennial States has the second most educated workforce in the nation behind Massachusetts and can hang onto them.

While other states’ educated workforce relocates, Colorado only loses about 10,000 college-educated workers per year — fewer than are migrating here.

In Colorado, 36.7% of adults have a bachelor’s degree or higher, 41.6% have a career education credential and 9.2% are STEM workers.