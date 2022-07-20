Study shows Colorado nation’s third-fittest state

(Photo by Meagan Stone on Unsplash)

By Margaret Jackson / NewsBreak Denver

Nearly half of Americans put on weight during the pandemic, but most Coloradans bucked that trend.

A new study found that residents of the Centennial State are in the third-best shape in America — long considered among the fattest countries in the world.

The States in the Best and Worst Shape from RunReviews.com used the most recent data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on obesity, diabetes, heart disease, medical checkups and the number of gyms in all 50 states plus Washington, D.C.

Colorado’s ranking results from having the lowest obesity rate in the nation at 24.2%, the second-lowest diabetes rate at 7.6 per 100,000 residents and the second-highest percent of people who have exercised in the past month at 84.4%.

The state scored above the national average in every category, but one — only 67.8% of residents got annual wellness checkups, compared to the national average of 74.9%.

Beating out Colorado for the first and second spots on the list were Massachusetts and Washington, D.C. Rounding out the top five were Connecticut and New Hampshire.

The five states in the worst shape are West Virginia, Arkansas, Mississippi, Kentucky and Alabama.

The CDC also reported that 13.8% of U.S. adults are in poor or fair health overall, a rate that’s been creeping up.