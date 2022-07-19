Active adult living community opens at Green Valley Ranch

(Matt Bennett on Unsplash)

By Margaret Jackson / NewsBreak Denver

(Denver, Colo.) Oakwood Homes is hosting a grand opening celebration July 23 for The Reserve, a new active adult community in Denver’s Green Valley Ranch master-planned community.

At full buildout, The Reserve will have more than 600 homes reserved for residents 55 and older. Prices for the homes start in the low $500,000s — well below the median listing price for a single-family home of $660,000.

The U.S. active adult community market size was valued at $565.3 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand as demand from baby boomers increases, the stigma of retiring wanes and investors demonstrate growing interest in senior living facilities.

The grand opening event, from noon to 8 p.m. Saturday at 4885 N. Rome St. in Aurora, will feature a poolside luau with an authentic Hawaiian pit roast, a Tiki bar, live music, hula dancers, fire performers and giveaways.

The cost to attend is $20, with all proceeds benefiting the BuildStrong Academy of Colorado. BuildStrong is the homebuilding industry’s leading nonprofit providing training and certification courses to anyone interested in the skilled trades.

Oakwood Homes, part of Berkshire Hathaway, has built more than 20,000 homes over its 30-year history.