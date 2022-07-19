New office development slated for Cherry Creek

(Courtesy of BMC Investments)

By Margaret Jackson / NewsBreak Denver

(Denver, Colo.) A new seven-story building planned for Cherry Creek North will add 90,000 square feet of office space and 10,000 square feet of ground-floor retail at 242 Milwaukee St.

Milwaukee Place is Denver-based BMC Investments’ 10th project in the neighborhood, which includes 16 walkable blocks that are home to more than 400 businesses.

“The quality of life that Cherry Creek provides is highly attractive to businesses, and companies here are willing to pay a premium to call the neighborhood home,” BMC Chief Investment Officer Jeff Stonger said.

“We are seeing office users increasingly prioritize safety, amenities and walkability, all of which Milwaukee Place offers.

“This increased demand is evidenced by the fact that we preleased 90% of our 255 Fillmore office project prior to commencing construction at top-of-market rents; Milwaukee Place is already experiencing a wave of interest from tenants who missed out on 255 Fillmore.”

BMC recently began the design process for Milwaukee Place and plans to break ground in the first quarter of next year. Completion is slated for the fourth quarter of 2024.

The project team is the same BMC engaged for 255 Fillmore. 4240 Architecture is the architect and Haselden Construction is the general contractor.

BMC’s other Cherry Creek North assets include 240 St. Paul, Financial House, St. Paul Collection, Steel Creek and The Clayton, The Moxy and The Halcyon hotels.