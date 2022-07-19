Denver reviews public feedback for Park Hill Golf Course

Photo by mk. s on Unsplash

By Margaret Jackson / NewsBreak Denver

(Denver, Colo.) Park Hill Golf Course owner Westside Investment Partners will share information on plans for the golf course at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 4 at the Park Hill Clubhouse.

The meeting follows the completion of the Park Hill Golf Course Area Visioning Process that began in January 2021 to facilitate conversations around the future of the golf course.

City staff are reviewing public feedback and working on updates to include the input consistent with priorities identified during the process.

Residents support the following priorities:

Create a large park and community gathering places

Form an oversight committee to guide future planning and development

Preserve and expand the tree canopy to combat urban heat island effects in the area

Add youth and recreational sports opportunities

Include a variety of affordable, income-restricted housing options, including for-sale units

Address food insecurity by including space for grocery and fresh food choices

Create space for local businesses and businesses owned by people of color

Employ strategies to mitigate involuntary displacement

In the near term, the city is starting an area plan that will include a park framework detailing amounts, locations and considerations for future parks and open spaces and lay out future requirements, including collecting the required large development review (LDR) fee from Westside to pay for the planning work.