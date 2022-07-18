Taste of San Luis slated for Aug. 5-6

(Courtesy of Clker-Free-Vector-Images from Pixabay)

By Margaret Jackson / NewsBreak Denver

(San Luis, Colo.) A Taste of San Luis will showcase food, drink and music during Colorado Preservation Inc.’s two-day On-the-Road event on Aug. 5-6.

Colorado’s oldest continuously occupied town is hosting the event from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Aug. 5. The event will showcase local placemaking efforts celebrating history and future with a Pop Up Town Plaza featuring the historic downtown’s updated facades.

The 2022 Saving Places On-the-Road allows attendees to get up close with ongoing preservation projects happening in the San Luis Valley and National Heritage Area while recognizing the work of local community members, Colorado Preservation Inc. and its partner organizations.

Established in 1951, San Luis is predominantly Hispanic, with strong ties to Spain’s religious, cultural and artistic traditions. It was once part of four Spanish land grants decreed by the king of Spain.

The town’s adobe architecture and its classic Spanish town layout retain the influence of the historical and cultural influences that shaped early communities in southern Colorado.

Hispanic settlers from the Taos Valley established several small villages along the Rio Culebra in the San Luis Valley, and settlers built a church in the central village of La Plaza Medio, which later was renamed San Luis de la Culebra.

San Luis remained part of the Territory of New Mexico until 1861 when the Territory of Colorado was established.