Taste of Colorado returns to 16th Street Mall

(Courtesy of Downtown Denver Partnership)

By Margaret Jackson / NewsBreak Denver

(Denver, Colo.) Taste of Colorado returns to the 16th Street Mall on Labor Day weekend with twice the number of music stages to feature a lineup of more than 50 artists.

The lineup includes DJs, tribute bands, country musicians, jazz, cultural lineups and up-and-coming Denver bands.

More than 30 food trucks and restaurant vendors will line Arapahoe Street between 15th and 18th streets. Stills in the City, a boozy bevy featuring dozens of local craft distilleries and hundreds of varieties of spirits, will transform Curtis Street between 15th and 16th streets into one big speakeasy.

The Arts & Crafts Marketplace from Glenarm to Curtis along the 16th Street Mall will feature 50 local artisan booths with unique arts and crafts, home and gift items, furniture and jewelry.

“We always look so forward to this time of year,” said Sharon Alton, senior vice president of Downtown Experience said. “States of Colorado is a beloved community event that showcases the passion, energy and vibrancy of our city and state.”

Since 1895, the event, dubbed the Festival of Mountain and Plain initially, brings together Coloradans to celebrate the state’s heritage.