Denver, CO

BMC restructures debt at Cherry Creek North’s St. Paul Collection

Margaret Jackson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hAtlZ_0geNj40K00
(Courtesy of CBRE)

By Margaret Jackson / NewsBreak Denver

(Denver, Colo.) BMC Investments is restructuring the debt on the St. Paul Collection, a high-profile luxury community in Denver’s Cherry Creek North neighborhood.

The deal expands the partnership between BMC and Rockpoint, a Boston-based real estate private equity firm. BMC will continue to own and operate the property with Rockpoint.

“We are thrilled to continue growing the partnership with Rockpoint, who is truly a best-in-class partner capable of growing and scaling with BMC in different markets and strategies,” BMC Chief Investment Officer Jeff Stonger said. “By year-end, we will have secured over $1 billion in total projects together with Rockpoint in just the past yaer, ranging from suburban development to core urban acquisitions.”

Built in 2018, St. Paul Collection has 165 residential units and 50,791 square feet of retail space in two buildings at 255 and 210 St. Paul St. The community has one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans with an average apartment size of 1,407 square feet.

The retail tenants include CB2, SoulCycle, SweetGreen, Madison Reed and Le Bilboquet.

Known for its shopping and restaurant scene, Cherry Creek North is one of Denver’s prime live-work-play neighborhoods with more than 5,000 residential units, 800 hotel rooms, 2 million square feet of office space and 1.5 million square feet of retail space in 16 blocks.

“St. Paul Collection is a legacy project for BMC and has set a new living standard not just in Denver but in the U.S., rivaling luxury residential buildings in cities like New York and L.A.,” BMC CEO Matt Joblon said. “Our residents can really afford to live anywhere, but they choose to live at St. Paul Collection because of our offering — the residences, the amenities, the retail, the community and the location — is so completely unique.”

Brian McAuliffe, president of Multifamily Capital Markets for CBRE, worked with Roland Merchant Jr. and Tom Pryor with CBRE Capital Advisors to advise CBRE on the recapitalization.

“With top-of-the-line, condo-quality multifamily and high-street retail, BMC’s development and management of St. Paul Collection has positioned it as the top mixed-use property in the most desirable submarket in the nation,” said Merchant, senior managing director and head of institutional advisory with CBRE Capital Advisors. “BMC has been instrumental in the growth of Cherry Creek North, and their partnership with Rockpoint will continue to bring best-in-class residential and commercial assets to the Denver metro area.”

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# BMC Investments# St Paul Collection# Cherry Creek North# Rockpoint# Le Bilboquet

Comments / 0

Published by

I'm a Denver-based business writer with expertise in commercial and residential real estate as well as general business news.

Denver, CO
1566 followers

More from Margaret Jackson

Denver, CO

Travel + Leisure ranks Denver’s top five hotels

(Courtesy of The Oxford Hotel) (Denver, Colo.) Travel + Leisure released its inaugural list of standout Denver hotels featuring five properties ranked by the publication’s readers.

Read full story
Denver, CO

Denver ranks No. 10 in CBRE’s annual ‘Scoring Tech Talent’ report

(Denver, Colo.) Denver advanced two spots to land at No. 10 in CBRE’s 2022 Scoring Tech Talent report as North American tech-talent employment bounced back from the pandemic to post job gains across most markets in 2021.

Read full story
Denver, CO

Welton Street Cafe gets grant to help with renovations

(Denver, Colo.) The Welton Street Cafe received a $40,000 grant to pay for exterior renovations and general operating costs associated with moving into its new building at 2883 Welton St.

Read full story
2 comments
Aurora, CO

BMC restructures Aurora Meadows’s debt, expanding partnership with FCP

(Courtesy of BMC Investments) (Denver, Colo.) Denver-based BMC Investments restructured Aurora Meadows’s debt with FCP, a Maryland-based real estate investment company. The deal is BMC’s second venture with FCP in the past two months. BMC will continue to provide asset management and property management services to oversee an extensive $12 million renovation.

Read full story
Denver, CO

Larimer Square hosts Taste of France July 14-17

(Denver, Colo.) If an overseas trip is out of reach this summer, you can still get a slice of French culture when Larimer Square hostsA Taste of France on July 14-17. Highlights of the four-day fete celebrating all things French will be the Brest Bistro Brunch prepared by James Beard Award-winning Chef Jennifer Jasinski at Bistro Vendome and the free DJ set with Grammy Award-winning French artist Cedric Gervais, both on July 16.

Read full story
Colorado State

Colorado still reports high unemployment claims

Colorado’s unemployment claims aren’t recovering as quickly as other states. The Centennial State ranks No. 47 on WalletHub’s list ofStates Whose Unemployment Claims Are Recovering the Quickest.

Read full story
8 comments
Denver, CO

Denver among top 10 best US metros for life sciences companies

(Courtesy of CommercialCafe) (Denver, Colo.) Metro Denver’s life sciences industry continues to drive growth in commercial real estate. Denver ranked as the 18th-best metro area for life sciences companies and research, according to a new study by CommercialCafe.

Read full story
Northglenn, CO

FCP expands Colorado multifamily portfolio with $55 million acquisition

(Northglenn, Colo.) FCP and joint-venture partner Avanti Residential paid $55 million for Heights on Huron, a 252-unit garden apartment community in Northglenn. Located at 10648 Huron St., Heights on Huron is a highly visible and well-connected property with easy access to Interstate 25, Interlocken Business park and Amazon’s distribution center.

Read full story
1 comments
Denver, CO

Denver housing market: More homes available, but take longer to sell

(Denver, Colo.) With prospective buyers feeling the economy's woes, the number of homes on the market in June nearly doubled a year ago, according to the Denver Metro Association of Realtors (DMAR) trends report.

Read full story
2 comments
Denver, CO

Denver fund commits $57 million to reduce global warming

(Denver, Colo.) Denver’s Climate Protection Fund committed $57 million to projects to mitigate greenhouse gas emissions to reduce global warming, according to the Office of Climate Action, Sustainability and Resiliency’s (CASR) 2021annual report.

Read full story
8 comments
Denver, CO

The Masked Singer tour coming to Denver in July

(Courtesy of The Masked Singer National Tour) (Denver, Colo.) The Masked Singer National Tour 2022 is coming to Denver July 22. Fox’s popular reality TV series will feature celebrity guest hosts from the TV show and one local celebrity in a top-secret disguise. The audience will try to decipher the clues to guess the identity before the local celebrity is unmasked at night's end.

Read full story
Denver, CO

First businesses in PopUp Denver program open Friday

Blair and Lauri Hamill of Travel Posters(Courtesy of Downtown Denver Partnership) (Denver, Colo.) The first three of five local businesses selected to receive startup support through the PopUp Denver program open their doors Friday in vacant storefronts on the 16th Street Mall.

Read full story
Denver, CO

Colorado’s Arts in Society grant applications open

(Denver, Colo.) RedLine Contemporary Arts Center will accept Arts in Society grant applications from July 1 through Aug. 29. The project awards grants to projects that engage the arts to address or raise awareness of statewide civic, social and community-informed challenges.

Read full story
Colorado State

Coloradans use 5% less gas than last year

(sippakorn yamkasikorn on Unsplash) Pain at the pump, rising inflation, and the coronavirus pandemic led Colorado drivers to use less gas than last year. Colorado drivers used 5% less gas than they did in 2021, according to a report from QuoteWizard by Lending Tree LLC.

Read full story
9 comments
Denver, CO

Garcia Hand Picked cannabis debuts in Colorado

(Margaret Jackson / NewsBreak Denver) (Morrison, Colo.) The Jerry Garcia Symphonic Experience at Red Rocks celebrating the rock legend’s 80th birthday couldn’t have been a more fitting place for Garcia Hand Picked to debut its three exclusive cannabis strains in Colorado.

Read full story
9 comments
Colorado State

Colorado awards grants to improve safety

(Toa Heftiba on Unsplash) The Rocky Mountain MicroFinance Institute and Denver Works recently received grants totaling $682,152 as part of the Transforming Safety program through the Community Crime Prevention Initiative.

Read full story
2 comments
Denver, CO

Denver releases more e-bike rebates, works to meet high demand

(Denver, Colo.) Denver’s popular e-bike rebate program is back, with applications opening at 8 a.m. July 11. The Office of Climate Action, Sustainability and Resiliency (CASR), which operates the program, shifted to a new model with limited rebates available each month. For July, up to 2,000 rebates are available. The program is funded by CASR’s Climate Protection Fund.

Read full story
Denver, CO

Volunteers needed for Move United Junior Nationals Denver competition

(Disabled But Not Really KC on Unsplash) (Denver, Colo.) Move United Junior Nationals, the largest and longest-standing national sports championship event for young athletes ages 6 to 22 with a physical disability or visual or intellectual impairment, needs volunteers.

Read full story
Aurora, CO

Southlands Shopping Center adds 3 new first-to-market tenants

(Aurora, Colo.) Three first-to-market retailers are opening at Southlands Shopping Center in Aurora. The Alley Tea Room will open its first Colorado location this fall, offering a variety of milk tea, boba tea and tea lattes.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy