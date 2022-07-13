BMC restructures debt at Cherry Creek North’s St. Paul Collection

(Courtesy of CBRE)

By Margaret Jackson / NewsBreak Denver

(Denver, Colo.) BMC Investments is restructuring the debt on the St. Paul Collection, a high-profile luxury community in Denver’s Cherry Creek North neighborhood.

The deal expands the partnership between BMC and Rockpoint, a Boston-based real estate private equity firm. BMC will continue to own and operate the property with Rockpoint.

“We are thrilled to continue growing the partnership with Rockpoint, who is truly a best-in-class partner capable of growing and scaling with BMC in different markets and strategies,” BMC Chief Investment Officer Jeff Stonger said. “By year-end, we will have secured over $1 billion in total projects together with Rockpoint in just the past yaer, ranging from suburban development to core urban acquisitions.”

Built in 2018, St. Paul Collection has 165 residential units and 50,791 square feet of retail space in two buildings at 255 and 210 St. Paul St. The community has one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans with an average apartment size of 1,407 square feet.

The retail tenants include CB2, SoulCycle, SweetGreen, Madison Reed and Le Bilboquet.

Known for its shopping and restaurant scene, Cherry Creek North is one of Denver’s prime live-work-play neighborhoods with more than 5,000 residential units, 800 hotel rooms, 2 million square feet of office space and 1.5 million square feet of retail space in 16 blocks.

“St. Paul Collection is a legacy project for BMC and has set a new living standard not just in Denver but in the U.S., rivaling luxury residential buildings in cities like New York and L.A.,” BMC CEO Matt Joblon said. “Our residents can really afford to live anywhere, but they choose to live at St. Paul Collection because of our offering — the residences, the amenities, the retail, the community and the location — is so completely unique.”

Brian McAuliffe, president of Multifamily Capital Markets for CBRE, worked with Roland Merchant Jr. and Tom Pryor with CBRE Capital Advisors to advise CBRE on the recapitalization.

“With top-of-the-line, condo-quality multifamily and high-street retail, BMC’s development and management of St. Paul Collection has positioned it as the top mixed-use property in the most desirable submarket in the nation,” said Merchant, senior managing director and head of institutional advisory with CBRE Capital Advisors. “BMC has been instrumental in the growth of Cherry Creek North, and their partnership with Rockpoint will continue to bring best-in-class residential and commercial assets to the Denver metro area.”